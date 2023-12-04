Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 – Everything we know

The dynamic and emotionally driven Weak Hero: Class 1 returns for Season 2 as Yeon Si-eun’s webtoon storyline is only just beginning. Here’s what we know, including cast, plot, and more.

Park Ji-hoon astounded fans with his portrayal of Si-eun in 2022. Based on an original webtoon, the first season served as a prequel – setting the stage for Si-eun’s grand shift and main storyline. Weak Hero: Class 1 focused on the reserved, quiet, yet academic Si-eun.

Despite keeping to himself, he becomes the victim of a class bully. He takes violent revenge when an incident affects his grades. Having embarrassed the bully, it sets off a chain reaction of violence. Weak Hero: Class 1 was praised for its outlook on South Korea’s bullying culture.

The K-drama did so well that fans immediately wanted news on Season 2. And this wish is being fulfilled, as Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 is in the works and moving to Netflix. Here’s everything we know.

Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 – Is there a release date?

For now, there are no concrete details on a speculated release date for Season 2 of the K-drama.

The first season aired on Wavve as an original K-drama. But due to management issues, Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 was announced to become an original from Netflix. The shift in streaming platforms has some fans excited as it will become more globally available.

Park Ji-hoon and the cast have only recently had their first script reading for the new season. Based on K-drama details, it’s likely the cast will begin filming soon and have a release date for late 2024.

Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 plot – What’s it about?

Season 2 of the K-drama will continue Si-eun’s story after the cliffhanger events of the finale, with the main character having a new outlook on life after loss and violence.

According to Soompi, “Weak Hero Class 2 will continue to follow the journey of Yeon Si Eun as he transfers to Eunjang High School with the trauma of being unable to protect his friend. At his new school, Yeon Si Eun matures while struggling to survive and faces off against even greater violence as he resolves not to lose his friends again.”

In the first season, Si-eun becomes distraught when his newfound friend is beaten by bullies and his friend-turned-enemy. Fans felt for the character as Si-eun was a loner who didn’t care for relationships or friendships. But Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) weaseled his way into his life after saving him a few times from bullies.

There’s also Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung), who betrayed both of them when believing Su-ho wanted nothing to do with him. Having had enough, Si-eun breaks down and is blamed for all the events. He’s transferred to the only school that will accept him. But the bullying cycle continues when facing a new crew of class delinquents. The finale also teased the webtoon’s main antagonist, a local gang leader.

Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 cast – Who’s in it?

Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 will see the return of Park Ji-hoon as Si-eun, alongside an array of new cast members. The characters will be Si-eun’s new friends at Eunjang High School. See the full cast list below:

Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun

Ryeoun as Park Hoo-min

Choi Min-young as Seo Joon-Tae

Lee Min-jae as Go Hyun-tak

Yoo Su-bin as Choi Hyo-man

Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin

Lee Jun-young as Geum Sung-jae

An official announcement hasn’t been made on whether some of the original cast will return like Hong Kyung and Choi Hyun-wook. It’s possible that Hyun-wook’s character will not be a focal point as he was in a coma during the Season 1 finale. Also, Hong Kyung’s character was whisked away by his father’s secretary after the tragic events.

Is there a trailer for Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2?

As the K-drama is still in early production, Netflix hasn’t released an official first look, teaser, or trailer for Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2.

For now, fans can watch the first season on Viki, and see the official trailer below:

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated as and when new details emerge.

