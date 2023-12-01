Park Ji-hoon isn’t done with Weak Hero: Class 1, with production for Season 2 underway – but it looks like the show may just have found a new streaming home.

While 2023 has had plenty of great K-dramas, fans cannot get over Weak Hero: Class 1. Park Ji-hoon starred as Yeon Si-eun based on the original webtoon character. The K-drama had us invested in every moment as it tackled the dark reality of school bullying and violence in Korea.

Article continues after ad

Si-eun is a model student who keeps to himself. When provoked and defending himself from a bully, his actions cause a snowball effect. Weak Hero: Class 1 was hailed as a cinematic and emotional masterpiece by viewers.

Article continues after ad

Seeing as it was based on a webtoon, it was only a matter of time before Season 2 was announced. Not only will Weak Hero: Class 1 return, but it’s now slated to premiere on Netflix.

Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 set to move to Netflix

According to various reports, Netflix will take over Weak Hero: Class 1 Season 2 due to Wavve’s management difficulties.

Article continues after ad

On X/Twitter, it was reported that Wavve was unable to keep Weak Hero: Class 1 due to issues in being able to invest in original content. As a result, the second season of the K-drama will head to Netflix. It was also announced that the cast would have its first script reading.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans are excited, as the K-drama being on Netflix will mean it will be more accessible globally. One explained, “ITS A WIN FOR ME BUT I HOPE NETFLIX WILL DO BETTER DON’T RUIN THIS SHOW OK.”

Article continues after ad

Another said, “Ahh that’s good too considering weak hero class 1 got sm hype I’m sure it’ll be good for s2 too. I just want to see choi hyun work and jihoon acting again. they’re both so good in the series.”

The new season will have a lot to explore, as Season 1 was more of a prequel to Si-eun’s main storyline. Weak Hero: Class 1 helped establish his backstory before becoming the infamous main character fans know in the webtoon. The finale of the K-drama also teased a continuation with one of the central antagonists.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Read more K-drama news here, as well as ending explainers for A Time Called You here, Doona! here, and Strong Girl Nam-soon here.