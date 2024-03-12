A Shop For Killers Season 2 gets an exciting update

One of the hit K-dramas of the year, A Shop For Killers, left fans wanting more after its ending – they might get their wish as the K-drama is in talks to get a Season 2.

Disney+ kicked off 2024 with the success of the novel-based K-drama A Shop For Killers. Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-joon starred as an uncle and niece duo embroiled in the reality of his secret life. Jeong Ji-an (Kim) was raised by her uncle Jeong Jin-man (Lee) after her parent’s death.

Now grown up, she learned of his death and his secret life running an online weapons store. She soon gets caught up in his affairs as people from his past go after her. The K-drama was a success among fans for its heartfelt characters and action.

It also left the door open to a bigger storyline due to its unresolved ending. Fans are clamoring for more, with the K-drama now getting a possible new season.

Will there be a Shop For Killers Season 2?

Per the success of the K-drama, there are currently talks to work on a Shop For Killers Season 2.

Soompi reported on March 11, 2024, that Disney+ had some hopeful news for fans. While discussing their lineup for 2024, they revealed A Shop For Killers may get a Season 2.

“As expected, many people want Season 2 following the conclusion, so we are currently in close discussion at the moment,” revealed Shin A-reum, whose in charge of local content for Disney+.

The K-drama’s ending had fans intrigued by a bigger storyline. Throughout the K-drama, Jin-man is presumed dead, despite Ji-an and fans’ suspicions that something wasn’t right about his death. After a long few days of protecting the store from heavy gunfire and Jin-man’s old comrades, part of the truth is revealed.

While Ji-an successfully stops more attacks and embarks on a new day as the store’s manager, Jin-man is revealed to be alive. He arrives in a taxi looking worse for wear with cuts and bruising.

Fans soon speculated he fabricated his death to take care of his own agenda. Based on the storyline, he likely went to take care of Bale, his old team rival who would stop at nothing to hurt Ji-an as revenge.

A new season could explore the other side of the storyline focused on Jin-man. His decision to fake his death and go after Bale while his niece took care of the store.

The possibility of A Shop For Killers Season 2 has fans over the moon.

“A Shop for Killers season 2 in talks!! I have wished for days like this,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

Another showed their excitement saying, “‘Disney+ is currently discussing season 2 for A Shop for Killers’ Jeong Jinman is not yet done serving.”

“A Shop for Killers season 2 is a NEED like??? Wtf?!?” commented another.

The lead actors have yet to confirm the news of their return. The year has some worthwhile K-dramas to keep an eye on from Netflix to the return of Squid Game Season 2.

