Signal Season 2 gets update every K-drama fan has been waiting for

K-drama fans have been waiting almost eight years for news about Signal Season 2 – now, it has finally confirmed production.

In October 2023, rumors circulated online that K-drama writer Kim Eun-hee had confirmed working on Season 2. But her quotes during an event had been quickly deleted.

Signal has been praised by fans, who were hooked by its use of real-life crime cases in its riveting storyline. It focused on a renowned criminal profiler who finds a walkie-talkie at a crime scene. It creates a time-defying communication connection between the profiler and a devoted detective from 1989. Together, they solve cases in the past to change the future.

Fans finally get the long-awaited news of a Season 2 by the original writer, which has many excited to get some answers.

Signal Season 2 is officially happening

Writer Kim Eun-hee and director Jang Won-seok have confirmed that Signal Season 2 is in the works.

According to Soompi, the writer and director attended an event at the La Sapienza University in Rome to discuss Korean entertainment. Amid their discussion, the director announced, “We are preparing Season 2 of the drama Signal together with writer Kim Eun Hee.”

Kim was the original writer for the crime K-drama while working with director Kim Won-seok. This time, Signal Season 2 will be helmed by director Jang. Both Kim and Jang had previously worked together on the hit psychological thriller Revenant starring Kim Tae-ri.

Based on Revenant alone, Signal Season 2 will likely elevate the chilling crime cases and dark storyline. However, it has not been confirmed if the original cast will reprise their roles. Taxi Driver star Lee Je-hoon starred as profiler Hae-young alongside Kim Hye-soo as detective Soo-hyun. Cho Jin-woong starred as Detective Jae-han from 1989.

K-drama fans are over the moon with the Signal Season 2 confirmation – having waited since 2016 after its unanswered cliffhanger.

“I’ve been waiting 8 years for this. I hope they keep the original cast, please,” said one fan on X/Twitter.

“Omg omg omg omgYESSSSSSSSSSSSSSS FINALLY WE’re GETTING SEASON 2 ommmmmggg and better kim hye soo be there or i am not watching,” said another.

Another fan hopes it picks up where it left off, saying, “Finally, I hope the story continues from the ending.”

It will be a while until an official Signal Season 2 release date, but there are plenty of K-dramas to watch until then from Netflix, and the K-drama adaptation of the popular manga Parasyte: The Grey.