Percy Hynes White “written out” of Wednesday Season 2

Due to recent allegations held against the actor, Percy Hynes White’s character Xavier shall reportedly be written out of Season 2.

Netflix show Wednesday, has become a certified hit as far as Netflix shows go. However, things haven’t been all peachy keen for the series. Not only have the recent Hollywood strikes delayed the second season, there’s also been the case of Percy Hynes White.

White, who played Wednesday’s art-enchanting love interest Xavier Thorpe, has been at the centre of multiple sexual misconduct allegations over the past year.

And now, seemingly because of these accusations, it seems like White, and his character, could be written out of Wednesday entirely.

White has reportedly been written out of Wednesday Season 2

In a recent exclusive report by the Daily Mail, White has been written out of the second season of Wednesday, nine months after he was accused of assaulting a woman at a party in Toronto.

Back in January, Twitter user @milkievich shared a thread on Twitter accusing White of assault and “manipulating girls.” Included was also alleged images of White, said to have been sent to minors, and a recording of him seeming to use a racial slur as part of a performance. The thread amassed thousands of retweets and likes, and a #cancelpercy hashtag gained momentum.

These turn of events have supposedly led to Xavier no longer being a character on Wednesday, a source close to White’s family told the outlet, while claiming them to be “false rumors.”

“Percy is wonderful young man, that’s the truth,’ they stated. ‘He never took part in any of the false claims again him, which were on Twitter and never followed up or substantiated.

“Percy is respectful, gracious, talented actor, a true professional. He’s unfailingly polite to all, including the crew and his fans, most of whom are loyal to him as it should be.

“For Netflix to drop him from the show is a disgrace. It was just false rumors. It’s just not right.”

However, according to Netflix, no decision on casting has been made due to the strikes.

White still denies the allegations held against him

Since the accusations, White has remained steadfast on denying these allegations, even taking to social media himself to make his own statements.

In an Instagram story, he wrote: ‘Earlier this year, somebody I’ve never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.

“Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message.”

White continued: ‘The rumors are false. I can’t accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people’s safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims.

“It’s very distressing to know that this misinformation has upset people. I’m really thankful for everyone who’s stood by me and helped share the facts. Harassment of my family, friends and co-workers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Wednesday Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix and you can read our review here.

