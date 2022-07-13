DC League of Super-Pets characters: Every hero and their pet

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

Ahead of the most pawsome superhero movie of the 2022, here’s a complete guide to all the DC League of Super-Pets characters, including every hero and their super-powered pet.

This year, we’ve traversed through the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight. We’ve also had the likes of The Batman, Peacemaker, and The Boys.

Before we get to Black Adam in the latter half of the year, DC League of Super-Pets is taking the spotlight away from the heroes we know and love, and placing it on their furry friends instead.

As well as the Man of Steel and Gotham’s caped crusader, there’s a host of DC characters and wacky pets in store. So, prior to the film’s release, here’s all of the characters you need to know.

DC League of Super-Pets plot: What is it about?

An official synopsis reads: “In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side.

“When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack – Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel – to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes.”

DC League of Super-Pets characters: Every hero and pet

Superman and Krypto

Warner Bros. Dwayne Johnson voices Krypto, Superman’s dog.

Clark Kent, aka Superman, is voiced by The Office star John Krasinski in the film, marking his second comic book role after his Doctor Strange 2 cameo.

Meanwhile, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson voices Krypto, also known as Superdog, his trusty Labrador with super-strength, agility, speed, senses, and the ability to fly.

Batman and Ace the Bat-Hound

Warner Bros. Kevin Hart and Keanu Reeves voice Ace and Batman respectively.

Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, is voiced by Keanu Reeves – yes, really. As for his dog, Ace the Bat-Hound is voiced by Kevin Hart.

Unlike Batman, who technically doesn’t have any powers beyond his detective skills and expertise in fighting and tech, Ace has super-strength and invulnerability in the film.

Wonder Woman and PB

Warner Bros. PB is set to become Wonder Woman’s pet.

Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, is voiced by The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, while her pet PB, a pot-bellied pig – hence the name, is played by Saturday Night Live comic Vanessa Bayer.

Unlike other pets in the film, PB doesn’t come from the comics. The new character is capable of increasing its size, a bit like Atom Smasher – but a pig.

The Flash and Merton

Warner Bros. The Flash and Merton both have super-speed.

Barry Allen, aka The Flash, doesn’t mark another performance from Ezra Miller. Instead, the hero is voiced by comedian John Early.

His pet turtle Merton, also known as The Terrific Whatzit, is voiced by Natasha Lyonne. Merton was the first talking animal superhero in the DC comics, and she’s set to gain super-speed in the new movie.

Green Lantern and Chip

Warner Bros. Jessica Cruz makes her big-screen debut in Super-Pets.

Unlike past live-action portrayals of the Green Lantern, from Ryan Reynolds’ Hal Jordan to Wayne T. Carr’s deleted John Stewart in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Super Pets marks the cinematic debut of Jessica Cruz. She’ll be voiced by Orange is the New Black star Dascha Polanco.

As for her pet, Chip is played by Diego Luna. First appearing in the comics back in 1982, the red squirrel will have electrokinetic powers in the film. One would imagine he’s also recruited by the Green Lantern Corps.

Aquaman

Warner Bros. Aquaman will fight alongside the Justice League.

Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, is voiced by What We Do In the Shadows star Jemaine Clement. As shown in Jason Momoa’s film, the Atlantean demigod can breathe underwater, summon tides and sealife, and he has a rather large trident.

It’s currently unclear if he’ll have his own Super-Pet in the film.

Cyborg

Warner Bros. Cyborg will join Jessica Cruz’s Green Lantern in the film.

Victor Stone, aka Cyborg, is voiced by Hamilton star Daveed Diggs. Once a promising football player, he was fitted with cybernetic equipment following a car accident.

Again, it’s currently unclear whether he’ll have his own Super-Pet in the film.

Lex Luthor and Lulu

Warner Bros. Lulu is presumed to be Lex Luthor’s pet.

Okay, he’s not a hero – but he is a supervillain. Lex Luthor, the CEO of LexCorp and Superman’s archenemy, is voiced by Marc Maron in the film.

Lulu, a hairless guinea big who can be seen asking Superman to “kneel before” her in the trailer, is voiced by Kate McKinnon. Given she was seen wielding Kryptonite, and is also bald, it’s fair to assume she’s the Lex’s pet.

Lois Lane

Warner Bros. Lois Lane is voiced by Olivia Wilde.

Lois Lane, The Daily Planet’s most headstrong reporter and Clark’s girlfriend, is voiced by Olivia Wilde.

It’s unlikely she’ll have her own Super-Pet, but Krypto doesn’t seem too keen on her in the trailers; more specifically, he bites her ankle and swings her into the ocean.

We’ll update this article following the film’s release.

DC League of Super-Pets will fly into cinemas on July 29.