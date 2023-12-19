Percy Jackson & the Olympians cast: All actors & characters

Percy Jackson & the Olympians brings the Greek Gods down to Earth – so, here’s everyone you need to know in the cast of the new Disney Plus series.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians has been one of the most awaited shows for Disney+ in recent years. The books, which follow a young demigod as he attempts to find his place in the world and survive all the Greek myths and monsters that come with it, have been beloved for the past couple of decades.

Article continues after ad

This new TV series has had major involvement from author Rick Riordan, so it seems that no detail has been spared. And that includes the casting. The cast is loaded for the series, including both rising stars and established Hollywood gods. But with such a big cast, it may be hard to keep track of who’s playing who.

Article continues after ad

So keep reading, as below we have compiled a list of everyone you need to know in the Percy Jackson cast before going into the new series.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Percy Jackson & the Olympians cast & characters

The official synopsis of Season 1, which follows the plot of the first book, Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, reads: “12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend’s help, Percy must restore order to Olympus.”

Check out the trailer below:

This franchise has a ton of great characters, so let’s get into the main players in the Percy Jackson cast.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Percy Jackson: Walker Scobell

Disney+

Percy Jackson is our lead, a troubled pre-teen that turns out to be the son of Poseidon, who must go on a quest to prevent a war amongst the Gods.

Walker Scobell is already a rising star, having featured alongside Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, as well as Secret Headquarters.

Annabeth Chase: Leah Jeffries

Disney+

Annabeth is the daughter of Athena, who Percy meets at Camp Halfblood. Logical and no-nonsense, she aids Percy on his quest to retrieve Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt.

Article continues after ad

Leah Jeffries, who plays Annabeth, can also be seen in Something From Tiffanies, as well as Beast.

Grover Underwood: Aryan Simhadri

Disney+

Grover Underwood is a satyr from Greek mythology, meaning his body is half human and half goat. He befriends and protects Percy from a young age, as is his duty, and also joins him on his quest.

Article continues after ad

Aryan Simhadri can also be seen in Spin and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Sally Jackson: Virginia Kull

Disney+

Sally is Percy’s mother, who has protected him from any potential Godly threats, since Percy is considered a “forbidden child.”

Article continues after ad

Virginia Kull plays Sally, and also stars in Big Little Lies, Curveball, and Gracepoint.

Gabe Ugliano: Timm Sharp

Disney+

Gabe Ugliano is Percy’s awful stepfather, who Sally married to help hide the danger-drawing scent of Percy – since Gabe smells like “moldy garlic pizza wrapped in gym shorts” in the book.

Timm Sharp also appears in Americano, Blunt Talk, and Rainbow Time.

Zeus: Lance Reddick

Disney+

Zeus, the ruler of the Gods, plays somewhat of an antagonist in this story, as he blames Poseidon and Percy for stealing his missing Master Bolt.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lance Reddick, who died shortly after production wrapped on Season 1, is also a star of the John Wick series, The Wire, and The Guest.

Poseidon: Toby Stephens

Disney+

Poseidon is Percy Jackson’s absent father who also happens to be God of the Sea, and he helps Percy out from time to time as his son attempts to retrieve the Master Bolt.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Toby Stephen’s can also be seen in James Bond’s Die Another Day, as well as Jayne Eyre and Black Sails.

Article continues after ad

Hades: Jay Duplass

Disney+

Hades is the last of the Big Three Gods whose children are forbidden from existing. Hades is a primary suspect for taking the Master Bolt, so that’s where Percy and co head towards on their quest.

Article continues after ad

Jay Duplass plays the God of the Underworld, and also appears in Transparent, Pain Hustlers, and Jeff, Who Lives at Home.

Ares: Adam Copeland

Disney

As the God of War, Ares plays a major antagonist in Percy Jackson Season 1. He has been sent by Zeus to track Percy down and fight him for the Master Bolt.

Article continues after ad

Ares is played by Adam Copeland, who is also known for Vikings and his time in the WWE, where he went by the name of Edge.

Hermes: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney+

Hermes, who is the father of another of Percy Jackson’s friends, Luke, is also a God – and UPS delivery man.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known for his work on Hamilton, as well as In the Heights and Mary Poppins Returns.

Article continues after ad

Chiron: Glynn Turman

Disney+

Chrion, who is the son of overarching antagonist Kronos, is an immortal centaur, as well as activities director at Camp Half Blood. He acts as a mentor to Percy Jackson throughout the series.

Article continues after ad

Glynn Turman can be seen in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, as well as Cooley High.

Luke Castellan: Charlie Bushnell

Disney+

Luke is a fellow demi-god and the son of Hermes, who quickly becomes a friend to Percy, guiding him around Camp Halfblood.

Charlie Bushnell plays Luke, and is best known for starring in Diary of a Future President.

Dionysus: Jason Mantzoukas

Disney+

Dionysus, aka Mr. D, is the God of wine – who isn’t allowed to drink – and unwilling director of Camp Half-Blood.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jason Mantzoukas is a comedy alumni, having roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place.

Alecto: Megan Mullally

Disney+

Initially posing as Percy Jackson’s algebra teacher, Alecto is a servant of Hades and chief torturer of the Underworld. She also happens to be one of the three Furies.

Megan Mullally is also known for her more comedic roles, including on Will & Grace and Parks & Recreation.

Medusa: Jessica Parker Kennedy

Disney+

Medusa is an interesting antagonist to Percy who he meets along his quest, as she runs a gnome emporium, where she also keeps the statues of her victims.

Article continues after ad

Jessica Parker Kennedy can also be seen in the CW’s The Flash, along with Black Sails and Under the Christmas Sky.

Article continues after ad

Clarisse La Rue: Dior Goodjohn

Disney+

As the daughter of Ares, Clarisse La Rue is a combative and experienced camper. She attempts to bully Percy Jackson by dunking his head in the toilets – but with his water powers, her plans don’t exactly work out.

Dior Goodjohn’s other roles include on Are You Afraid of the Dark and Head of Class.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other Percy Jackson coverage here, how and when you can watch it here, and the rest of our Movies & TV coverage here.