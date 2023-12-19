Percy Jackson & the Olympians cast: All actors & characters

Percy Jackson & the Olympians cast: All actors & charactersDisney+
Percy Jackson & the Olympians brings the Greek Gods down to Earth – so, here’s everyone you need to know in the cast of the new Disney Plus series.
Percy Jackson & The Olympians has been one of the most awaited shows for Disney+ in recent years. The books, which follow a young demigod as he attempts to find his place in the world and survive all the Greek myths and monsters that come with it, have been beloved for the past couple of decades.
This new TV series has had major involvement from author Rick Riordan, so it seems that no detail has been spared. And that includes the casting. The cast is loaded for the series, including both rising stars and established Hollywood gods. But with such a big cast, it may be hard to keep track of who’s playing who.
So keep reading, as below we have compiled a list of everyone you need to know in the Percy Jackson cast before going into the new series.
Contents
- Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson
- Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase
- Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood
- Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson
- Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano
- Lance Reddick as Zeus
- Toby Stephens as Poseidon
- Jay Duplass as Hades
- Adam Copeland as Ares
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes
- Glynn Turman as Chiron
- Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan
- Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus
- Megan Mullally as Alecto
- Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa
- Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue
Percy Jackson & the Olympians cast & characters
The official synopsis of Season 1, which follows the plot of the first book, Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, reads: “12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, is coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt; with his friend’s help, Percy must restore order to Olympus.”
This franchise has a ton of great characters, so let’s get into the main players in the Percy Jackson cast.
Percy Jackson: Walker Scobell
Percy Jackson is our lead, a troubled pre-teen that turns out to be the son of Poseidon, who must go on a quest to prevent a war amongst the Gods.
Walker Scobell is already a rising star, having featured alongside Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, as well as Secret Headquarters.
Annabeth Chase: Leah Jeffries
Annabeth is the daughter of Athena, who Percy meets at Camp Halfblood. Logical and no-nonsense, she aids Percy on his quest to retrieve Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt.
Leah Jeffries, who plays Annabeth, can also be seen in Something From Tiffanies, as well as Beast.
Grover Underwood: Aryan Simhadri
Grover Underwood is a satyr from Greek mythology, meaning his body is half human and half goat. He befriends and protects Percy from a young age, as is his duty, and also joins him on his quest.
Aryan Simhadri can also be seen in Spin and Cheaper by the Dozen.
Sally Jackson: Virginia Kull
Sally is Percy’s mother, who has protected him from any potential Godly threats, since Percy is considered a “forbidden child.”
Virginia Kull plays Sally, and also stars in Big Little Lies, Curveball, and Gracepoint.
Gabe Ugliano: Timm Sharp
Gabe Ugliano is Percy’s awful stepfather, who Sally married to help hide the danger-drawing scent of Percy – since Gabe smells like “moldy garlic pizza wrapped in gym shorts” in the book.
Timm Sharp also appears in Americano, Blunt Talk, and Rainbow Time.
Zeus: Lance Reddick
Zeus, the ruler of the Gods, plays somewhat of an antagonist in this story, as he blames Poseidon and Percy for stealing his missing Master Bolt.
Lance Reddick, who died shortly after production wrapped on Season 1, is also a star of the John Wick series, The Wire, and The Guest.
Poseidon: Toby Stephens
Poseidon is Percy Jackson’s absent father who also happens to be God of the Sea, and he helps Percy out from time to time as his son attempts to retrieve the Master Bolt.
Toby Stephen’s can also be seen in James Bond’s Die Another Day, as well as Jayne Eyre and Black Sails.
Hades: Jay Duplass
Hades is the last of the Big Three Gods whose children are forbidden from existing. Hades is a primary suspect for taking the Master Bolt, so that’s where Percy and co head towards on their quest.
Jay Duplass plays the God of the Underworld, and also appears in Transparent, Pain Hustlers, and Jeff, Who Lives at Home.
Ares: Adam Copeland
As the God of War, Ares plays a major antagonist in Percy Jackson Season 1. He has been sent by Zeus to track Percy down and fight him for the Master Bolt.
Ares is played by Adam Copeland, who is also known for Vikings and his time in the WWE, where he went by the name of Edge.
Hermes: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Hermes, who is the father of another of Percy Jackson’s friends, Luke, is also a God – and UPS delivery man.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known for his work on Hamilton, as well as In the Heights and Mary Poppins Returns.
Chiron: Glynn Turman
Chrion, who is the son of overarching antagonist Kronos, is an immortal centaur, as well as activities director at Camp Half Blood. He acts as a mentor to Percy Jackson throughout the series.
Glynn Turman can be seen in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, as well as Cooley High.
Luke Castellan: Charlie Bushnell
Luke is a fellow demi-god and the son of Hermes, who quickly becomes a friend to Percy, guiding him around Camp Halfblood.
Charlie Bushnell plays Luke, and is best known for starring in Diary of a Future President.
Dionysus: Jason Mantzoukas
Dionysus, aka Mr. D, is the God of wine – who isn’t allowed to drink – and unwilling director of Camp Half-Blood.
Jason Mantzoukas is a comedy alumni, having roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place.
Alecto: Megan Mullally
Initially posing as Percy Jackson’s algebra teacher, Alecto is a servant of Hades and chief torturer of the Underworld. She also happens to be one of the three Furies.
Megan Mullally is also known for her more comedic roles, including on Will & Grace and Parks & Recreation.
Medusa: Jessica Parker Kennedy
Medusa is an interesting antagonist to Percy who he meets along his quest, as she runs a gnome emporium, where she also keeps the statues of her victims.
Jessica Parker Kennedy can also be seen in the CW’s The Flash, along with Black Sails and Under the Christmas Sky.
Clarisse La Rue: Dior Goodjohn
As the daughter of Ares, Clarisse La Rue is a combative and experienced camper. She attempts to bully Percy Jackson by dunking his head in the toilets – but with his water powers, her plans don’t exactly work out.
Dior Goodjohn’s other roles include on Are You Afraid of the Dark and Head of Class.
