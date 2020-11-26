Paul Bettany says MCU will be seen in 'brand new way’ after WandaVision - Dexerto

Marvel star Paul Bettany has given an insight into what it was like working on WandaVision, and how it will change the future of the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Excitement around WandaVision, set to arrive on Disney Plus at the beginning of 2021, has definitely grown in recent months, especially as the last time we saw Wanda Maximoff she had lost everything.
Flash forward to the new series and a few familiar faces look set for a return, but speculation has left us wondering what’s in store for the Scarlet Witch.
WandaVision will pay homage to different eras
How will WandaVision impact the MCU?
As Marvel’s first Disney Plus series, WandaVision is expected to set precedent for the new direction the MCU will be going in for Phase Four. It’s already confirmed to be directly setting up Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be arriving in 2022, and could be the very beginning of the multiverse.
In a recent interview with Collider, Paul Bettany gave more details about how the upcoming show would affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the long run. “I think it’s gonna make you think about the MCU in a whole brand new way, but I do think that it’s absolutely a part of that universe,” he said.
“As each episode unfolds, the audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box… will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense.”
It has already been confirmed that the new Disney Plus shows will be a part of the MCU, but it seems they will play a much bigger role than initially thought, which Bettany believes is a smart move forward for the world of superheroes.
“If you think about it, what Kevin Feige has done is like a grand TV experiment anyway. It’s sequels and spin-offs, in an episodic formula and spin-off formula, like you’ve had in television forever, just done on a grand scale in film.”
The show will be first to arrive on Disney Plus
Despite the change in format, the actor felt little difference in filming WandaVision. The only new challenge was in creating six to eight hours of content on the same budget they would use for a two and a half hour movie.
“They did some very clever things, like we shot the first episode in two days, in front of a live studio audience,” he explained.
“We basically ran it twice with the three cameras, running between sets. That allows you to bank all of that time for the action.”
The show will go through the decades – from the 50s to present day – paying homage to each era. However, with so many questions left unanswered from the end of Avengers: Endgame, the sitcom-style show will have a lot to cover, in order to make fans happy.
The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.
This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.
How to sign up
The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.
It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.
The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.
Chipotle Challenger Series Stream
You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.
Schedule
Qualifiers
November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale
December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST
Who’s playing?
The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.
Streamers / Pro Players
Bugha
Mongraal
Clix
NickEh30
Nate Hill
Ewok
Ronaldo
ARKHRAM
Rehx
EpikWhale
dubs
Reverse2K
Emad
Zexrow
Celebrities / Athletes
Juju Smith-Schuster
Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
Jagger Eaton
Heimana Reynolds
Format
Qualifiers
In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.
Up to 1000 trio teams
Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window
Finale
Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.
Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
17 teams of invited talent
Private lobby
5-game series
Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool
A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!
1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year
Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results
Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.
Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30
Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.
As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.
The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.
What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?
The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.
A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.
These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.
Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.
Chipotle and esports
This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.
The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.
In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.
