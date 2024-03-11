The Oscars is always a divisive night for movie lovers – here’s who fans believed were “robbed” of a win at this year’s ceremony.

Love them or loathe them, awards ceremonies are a staple on our TV screens at this time of year, rounding out the season with the much-anticipated Oscars.

It’s a place that can make or break careers, from unexpected wins to backfired jokes and dramatic incidents that nobody could have seen coming.

That doesn’t mean that everyone agrees on what happens, though – here’s who fans thought were “robbed” at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Here’s who fans thought were “robbed” at this year’s Oscars

Lily Gladstone, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Barbie were among the names fans believed were “robbed” of award wins at this year’s Oscars.

For Best Actress, it was a hotly-anticipated contest, with the front-runners being Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon and Emma Stone for Poor Things. Despite winning at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, Lily Gladstone was pipped to the Oscars post by Stone, with many fans expressing their dismay online.

“Lily Gladstone was f**king ROBBED. She deserved best actress,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with another agreeing, “Emma Stone’s performance is excellent, but Lily Gladstone’s is like no other. Performances of conspicuous effort always win over quieter ones.”

On top of this, Killers of the Flower Moon went home with no wins at all, which added fuel to the disappointing fire for some.

“Killers of the Flower Moon will join the legion of films such as 12 Angry Men, Shawshank Redemption, Seven Samurai, Singin’ in the Rain, and more that have never won Oscars but are a seminal part of cinematic history. Lily, you will win an Oscar one day as you are one of the best,” a third fan weighed in.

For animation fans, dismay came in the form of a second Oscar win for Hayao Miyazaki, director of The Boy and the Heron. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was also touted for the win, with fans of the franchise fuming that it went home empty-handed.

“Ok, look… I f**king LOVED that boy and his heron, but… SPIDER-MAN ROBBED!!!!!!!!” one fan complained, while actor Shamiek Moore added, “Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted A LOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready.”

Unsurprisingly, these weren’t the only names considered “robbed” at last night’s ceremony, with Barbie for Costume and Production Design, Paul Giamatti for Best Actor in The Holdovers, and ‘I’m Just Ken’ for Original Song all making the grade.

You can catch up with all the night’s winners here, as well as find even more amazing movies to stream this month here.