Oscars 2023 ceremony to show all 23 categories live on air

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

The Oscars 2023 ceremony will include the presentation of awards for all 23 categories live on air following an outcry across the film industry.

The Academy Awards is Hollywood’s biggest night of the year. It’s the endgame of every awards season, where the year’s best movies are celebrated and awarded, and people all across the world tune in.

However, the Oscars organizers sparked outrage earlier this year when Academy President David Rubin announced a total of eight categories would be removed from next year’s broadcast.

This isn’t the first time such a cut has been discussed, and it’s never been received well. Unsurprisingly, the Academy has reversed its decision.

Article continues after ad

Oscars 2023 to show all 23 categories

Today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it would be including all 23 Oscars categories in the 2023 telecast.

Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy, told Variety: “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

The following categories were originally cut from the telecast: Documentary (Short Subject), Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Short Film (Animated), Short Film (Live Action), and Sound.

Article continues after ad

Kramer told the outlet he’s had several discussions regarding the telecast’s axed categories. “We are thrilled to be in a position to execute that,” he added.

“All I will say right now is that our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us. I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that.”

You can read Dexerto’s Oscars 2023 predictions here, and find out more about how to watch the ceremony here.