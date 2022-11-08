Oscars 2023 predictions: Top Gun Maverick, Brendan Fraser & more

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here are our predictions for the 2023 Oscars, from nominees to winners: will Brendan Fraser win Best Actor, will Top Gun: Maverick go for the biggest prize of the night, and what about Everything Everywhere All at Once? Let’s dig in.

The Academy Awards is the biggest, most prestigious night in Hollywood. It’s a ceremony where the year’s very best works and their craftspeople are celebrated in front of the world – there has to be one winner in each category, but no nominee is ever truly a loser.

Some people rally against the Oscars; they bemoan reducing pieces of art to “sport”, and they claim they have no relevance – one need only look at Parasite’s box office haul to know the impact of a Best Picture win on general moviegoers.

It’s best taken not too seriously – everyone has their favorite movies of the year, so everyone wants certain films and people to win. It’s a competition at the end of the day, so here are our predictions for nominees and winners at the 2023 Oscars.

Contents

Paramount Pictures

Oscars 2023 predictions

Below you will find our predictions for each category at the 2023 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more.

We will list all of our predicted nominees, and our expected winners will be placed at the top of each list in bold. The list will also be ordered to indicate the next likely winner; so in the case of the Best Picture category, the 10th entry is the least likely to win – according to us, anyway.

We will also update this article as this year’s awards season unfolds, as there’s bound to be a few surprises along the way.

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Picture

Top Gun: Maverick The Fabelmans Everything Everywhere All at Once Women Talking Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin The Whale Elvis Avatar: The Way of Water TÁR

Possible contenders: Triangle of Sadness, The Woman King, She Said, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Decision to Leave

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans Sarah Polley, Women Talking Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Everything Everywhere All at Once Todd Field, TÁR Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Possible contenders: Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness; Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick; Damien Chazelle, Babylon; James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water; Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Austin Butler, Elvis Bill Nighy, Living Hugh Jackman, The Son

Possible contenders: Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick; Diego Calva, Babylon; Paul Mescal, Aftersun; Jonathan Majors, Devotion

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once Cate Blanchett, TÁR Danielle Deadwyler, Till Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans Margot Robbie, Babylon

Possible contenders: Viola Davis, The Woman King; Naomi Ackie, I Wanna Dance With Somebody; Jennifer Lawrence, Causeway; Rooney Mara, Women Talking; Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Ben Whishaw, Women Talking Paul Dano, The Fabelmans Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Possible contenders: Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans; Woody Harrelson, Triangle of Sadness; Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway; Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Claire Foy, Women Talking

Possible contenders: Nina Hoss, TÁR; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once; Hong Chau, The Whale; Carey Mulligan, She Said

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking Glass Onion She Said Top Gun: Maverick The Whale

Possible contenders: Living, White Noise, The Son, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Good Nurse

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Original Screenplay

The Fabelmans Everything Everywhere All At Once The Banshees of Inisherin Triangle of Sadness The Woman King

Possible contenders: TÁR, Elvis, Babylon, Decision to Leave

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick Janusz Kamiński, The Fabelmans Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water Larkin Seiple, Everything Everywhere All At Once Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Possible contenders: Linus Sandgren, Babylon; James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front; Ben Davis, The Banshees of Inisherin; Greig Fraser, The Batman

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Original Score

John Williams, The Fabelmans Justin Hurwitz, Babylon Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking Michael Giacchino, The Batman

Possible contenders: Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; Terence Blanchard, The Woman King; Hildur Guðnadóttir, TÁR; Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Empire of Light

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Original Song

‘Lift Me Up’ by Rihanna, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‘Hold My Hand’ by Lady Gaga, Top Gun: Maverick ‘Stand Up’ by Jazmine Sullivan, Till ‘Nobody Like U’ by Billie Eilish, Turning Red ‘Naatu Naatu’ by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava

Possible contenders: ‘Applause’ by Diane Warren, Tell It Like A Woman; ‘This Is a Life’ by David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski, Everything Everywhere All At Once; ‘Carolina’ by Taylor Swift, Where the Crawdads Sing

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Turning Red Strange World My Father’s Dragon Wendell and Wild

Possible contenders: Marcell the Shell with Shoes On, The Sea Beast, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Oscars 2023 predictions: Best International Feature

Decision to Leave All Quiet on the Western Front Saint Omer Holy Spider Bardo

Possible contenders: Close, Klondike, Corsage, EO

To find out more about how to watch the 2023 Oscars, click here.