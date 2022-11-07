How to watch the Oscars: Academy Awards date, start time & streaming details

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

We now know when the 95th Oscars are happening and who is hosting, so read on for all the details about the 2023 Academy Awards and how to watch the ceremony.

Next year is the 95th Academy Awards, and all eyes will be on Hollywood during the night in question, thanks to this being the first Oscars since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the ceremony.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes hosted that night, with the broadcast averaging 16.6 million viewers. Way down from when the show attracted more than 50 million.

In recent weeks, rumors have circulated that Rock himself would be asked to host. But they were quashed today, when the official host was announced.

When and where can you watch the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards then take place on March 12, 2023. Members of the Academy vote for the Oscars in early January, before nominations are announced on January 24, which is when the serious build-up begins.

The Oscars will be televised on ABC in the United States, while you can head to the ABC website to watch the ceremony streaming. The Oscars will also be broadcast to more than 200 territories worldwide from the live location, which is at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Sky shows the Academy Awards in the UK, though this year they didn’t broadcast the ceremony live, instead choosing to do a pre-show, then screen highlights after the event. We’ll post an update here when we know broadcaster’s plans for 2023.

We don’t have a confirmed start time yet, but if previous years are anything to go by, the Oscars will be broadcast at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 2AM GMT / 3AM CET.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 95th Academy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 2023 Oscars. This will be the third time he has taken charge of the event, having previously hosted in 2017, and 2018, the latter being when the infamous Moonlight/La La Land mix-up happened.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

“Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films of our 95th Oscars,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy president Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “His love of movies, live TV expertise, and ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers worldwide.”