QTCinderella outlines big changes for 2024 Streamer Awards

Twitch star QTCinderella revealed big changes coming to the Streamer Awards, including a new venue and a new date.

QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards have become a welcome celebration of the net’s top streamers and content creators, usually held in spring at the Wiltern Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The event brings together entertainers from a slew of online platforms to rub elbows and recognize each other’s achievements, complete with live performances and appearances from special guests.

However, this year’s Streamer Awards promises to shake things up in a major way, as QT revealed a couple major changes to her star-studded event.

This year, the Streamer Awards will take place on December 7, as opposed to its usual springtime broadcasting period.

That’s not all; after two years of being at the Wiltern, the Awards will now make its home at the Mayan Theatre, a smaller but more “intimate” venue that also doubles as a nightclub near the Staples Center.

“The Streamer Awards has become more than an award show,” QT said in a press release. “It’s an excuse to get everyone together and a vehicle to acknowledge one another’s accomplishments. There’s so much negativity on the internet, but for one night a year, it feels quiet.

“The bonds and collaborations that start from that one night a year, the memories that are made — that’s the real reason I do it. I started streaming looking for a sense of community and I was lucky enough to get that, so this is my way of giving that back.”

As with previous iterations of the Streamer Awards, fans can also anticipate interviews on the red carpet, live performances, and even special premieres throughout the evening.

Fans can tune into the awards on QTCinderella’s official Twitch channel, and the streamer will release more information through her social platforms as December 7 gets closer.