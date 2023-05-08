Original Bowser voice actor doubts Jack Black “satisfied” fans in Super Mario Bros movie

The voice actor behind Boswer has weighed in on the new Super Mario Bros movie and what his thoughts are on Jack Black taking on the role of the iconic villain.

The new Super Mario Bros movie has been a massive success for Nintendo, both critically as well as commercially. It has dominated the box office, breaking multiple records and paving the way for more Mario animated film spin-offs to release in the future.

However, prior to release, one of the biggest controversies surrounding the film was that they had opted to cast well-known Hollywood stars as the Mario crew, rather than simply hiring the original voice actors to once again portray them.

During a recent interview, Scott Burns, who portrays Boswer in the games and throughout the franchise, weighed in on not being cast for the Super Mario Bros movie.

“I have not seen it but I’ve heard he has a higher [voice]. I don’t have my personal perspective but I doubt that he satisfied everybody’s wants and expectations of Bowser,” Burns said on stage at a recent convention.

However, many of those who have seen the film would argue that Black’s portrayal of Bowser is one of the highlights. His original song “Peaches” topping the charts and trending across social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. If the franchise does expand, it appears that the theme of hiring famous actors is something Nintendo will keep up.

During an interview with GameSpot, Black revealed that, if the likes of Wario were to be introduced in the second film, Pedro Pascal would be his perfect choice for the role.

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil,” Black said. “Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.