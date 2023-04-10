Jake Black wants Pedro Pascal to star as iconic villain in Super Marios Bros sequel

Prolific actor Jack Black, who voices Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros film, has revealed who he would love to join the cast for a sequel and take on the role of another beloved villain in the Mario franchise, the actor none other than The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal.

The new Super Mario Bros movie has already been a massive hit, with the film smashing box office numbers within its first week in cinemas. In Dexerto’s review of the film, we wrote that “there’s enough here to keep entertainment levels up to an adequate level – even if it does cater primarily to the younger market. But adequate means there’s potential here for so much more.”

And while the movie includes many iconic Mario characters such as Princess Peach, Luigi, Bowser, and Donkey Kong, fans and cast members have already begun discussing who they would like to see join the cast in the sequel and take on the roles of Wario and Waluigi.

For Jack Black, introducing another big villain for the sequel is an exciting prospect and one that Black would like to see Pedro Pascal play in the future.

Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal to star in Super Mario Bros. sequel

Universal Pictures Could Bowser be next in line for a spinoff?

During an interview with GameSpot, Black revealed that, if the likes of Wario were to be introduced in the second film, Pedro Pascal would be his perfect choice for the role.

“You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil,” Black said. “Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

In the same interview, Jack Black spoke about what his future in the franchise could look like and if he believes Bowser will come back in future installments.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing,” Black said.

Black isn’t the only Super Mario Bros. actor to put his two cents into who he thinks would be a great addition to the cast. Just days ago, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day revealed that they would love to see Daniel Day-Lewis and Christian Bale join the franchise for Super Mario Bros 2.

