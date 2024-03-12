Only Murders in the Building Season 4: Everything we know

Here’s everything you need to know about Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building Season 4 including release date, cast, and more.

Since it first premiered in the summer of 2021, Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building has taken the world by storm.

The show focuses on the trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel as they work to solve different murder cases while recording the entire experience for their true crime podcast.

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for a fourth season after its intense and emotional Season 3 finale, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season including release date, cast announcements, and more.

At this time, there is no official release date for Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

However, the show has been consist with sticking to a summertime release schedule that bleeds into the September/October months.

Season 1 and 3 both began in August and went into October, with Season 2 starting in June and ending in late August, so it’s safe to say Season 4 will continue this trend with its release dates.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 cast: Who’s in it?

The cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will see the return of fan favorite A-listers with some surprising newcomers sprinkled into the mix. Check out the full list below:

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

Molly Shannon

Eva Longoria

Eugene Levy

Zach Galifianakis

Streep joined the cast as Oliver’s love interest and star of his Broadway musical Loretta, but Variety confirmed that she will be returning for Season 4.

As for any newcomers, some announcements have been made, but unsurprisingly their roles have been kept pretty quiet.

SNL alumni Molly Shannon will be joining the Season 4 cast as a “high powered LA business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in NY.”

Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria also signed on to be a part of the Season 4 crew, but her role is currently undisclosed.

And it was just recently announced that Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy will join the cast in another role that is being kept under lock and key at this time.

However, the A-list cast red carpet keeps rolling out as it’s been confirmed that Hangover star Zach Galifianakis is joining the group in an unnamed role.

Is there a trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 4?

As Only Murders in the Building Season 4 has yet to start filming, there is no official trailer at this time.

However, if you would like to relive some of the trio’s greatest crime-solving moments, you can check out the Season 3 trailer below:

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 plot: What’s it about?

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will see the trio trying to find the person who is trying to kill Charles.

At the end of Season 3, Charles’ stunt double/friend Sazz was shot and killed while in Charles’ apartment in what seems like an assassination attempt on the actor’s life.

Season 4 will most likely follow Charles, Oliver, and Mabel as they work together to both find Sazz’s killer and figure out who would want Charles dead so badly.

Craig Erwich, who oversees ABC, Freeform and Hulu, has confirmed that part of Season 4 will take place in Los Angeles, which was hinted at as both Loretta and Mabel’s love Season 3 love interest Tobert (Jesse Williams) both took jobs in L.A.

“I’m very excited to see Steve [Martin], Martin [Short] and Selena [Gomez] take a little break from the apartment building and come to Los Angeles,” Erwich told Deadline, “So in the same way that [series co-creator] John Hoffman used the canvas of Broadway to tell what I think was one of the most unique seasons you’ve ever seen, the same unique Only Murders take will be applied to Los Angeles.”

Huffman seemed to echo his boss’ sentiments in interview with TVLine where he explained why the movie was important to keep the show fresh stating, ““I love New York — the characters, the richness, the depth is endless — and it’s a New York show,. But I don’t want to be afraid of things that make you go, ‘What?’ ‘Where are we?’ ‘Where are they now?’ I think you have to do that so it doesn’t feel too insular.”

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated once more announcements about Only Murders in the Building Season 4 are released. Until then, check out these other release hubs for great TV shows:

