Only Murders in the Building Season 3 ending explained: Who is the killer?

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has reached its ending – but what happened, who’s the killer, and what does it mean for next season?

The Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale has just aired on Disney+. The series follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbors’ deaths, all while making a podcast about it.

Article continues after ad

The first two seasons of Only Murders have served many twists and turns, and both ended on cliffhangers with brand-new murders. Season 2 for example ended with famous actor Ben Glenroy – played by Paul Rudd – collapsing dead on the stage.

Article continues after ad

So., the core question of Season 3 has been: who killed him? Here we’ll be discussing his murder case, along with how else Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building ends, so before we get into it: major spoilers for Season 3 ahead!

Article continues after ad

Who killed Ben Glenroy in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

It turns out the killing pair were a mother-and-son duo: Donna and Clifford Demeo. Donna attempts to poison Ben and Clifford pushes him down the elevator shaft.

Let’s discuss the messy details of Ben’s death. While Ben collapses onstage at the beginning of Season 3, and he does technically die for around an hour, he ends up popping back up right as rain. He even joins the cast party, and makes an ominous speech, explaining how his near death experience has pushed him to be a better person to those around him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We now know that it was Donna Demeo, the producer of the show, who poisoned him. She did this by putting rat poison on a cookie and left it in Ben’s dressing room, which he later ate in a state of emotional vulnerability. Why did she do this? Well she wasn’t the only producer, as this was her son Clifford’s first stint. After reading a poor review of the play, which placed Ben as the main problem, Donna took action to try and save her son’s career, hence the murder of Ben. The fact that she is terminally ill also made her more reckless, and she is even willing to take the fall for Ben’s own fall.

Article continues after ad

See, while Ben comes back to life, he doesn’t get a chance at redemption, as his dead body later crashes through the ceiling of the Arconia’s elevator while our main trio are riding it. This is because he was pushed by Clifford, in an attempt to save both the show and his mother. In fact, Clifford admits that he never wanted Ben in the show to begin with, so when Ben realises his mother poisoned him, Clifford acts violently.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How does Only Murders in the Building Season 3 end?

At the end of Only Murders in the Building, both Donna and Clifford Demo are taken into custody, as both accept the deeds they’ve done, but still claim they were doing it just to protect the other.

As for other things that happen in the season finale, despite its many obstacles, Oliver’s show Death Rattle is well-received, with Oliver even taking centerstage for opening night. Not only that, he maintains his relationship with Loretta, scoring a happy ending.

Article continues after ad

As for our other leads, Charles is getting texts from Joy, and Mabel may be moving to LA with new love interest Tobert, which perhaps puts the future of the podcast up in the air.

Article continues after ad

But it appears that they may have one more case to cover. See, Charles’ stunt double Sazz Pataki (played by Jane Lynch), is wandering through Charles’ apartment when she suddenly gets shot by an unknown assailant. On death’s door, she begins to write a message on the ground in her blood, and the episode ends.

Article continues after ad

Seems like there’s a new murder in the building, but that’s for Season 4 to figure out.

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1, 2 & 3 are currently available to stream on Disney+. Check out more of our Only Murders in the Building Season 3 coverage here.