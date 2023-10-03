With Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building concluding today, here’s everything you need to know about a potential Season 4.

Only Murders in the Building continues to go from strength to strength. The show – about three unlikely friends hosting a true-crime podcast – manages to combine gentle comedy with compelling murder mysteries.

That union has made it a hit with critics and audiences alike. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez play the central trio in question, while cameos come from stars of stage and screen come thick and fast.

Indeed Season 3 stars A-listers Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, while Matthew Broderick delivers a hilarious extended cameo, and Mel Brooks a brief one. So with the show’s profile on the rise, what’s next for the series?

Only Murders in the Building: Will there be a Season 4?

Co-creator John Hoffman has stated that he wants to continue making Only Murders in the Building. His cast has repeatedly said much the same. And the end of Season 3 very clearly sets up another sequel, so expect Season 4 to be announced imminently.

While speaking to ScreenRant about the future of the series he co-created with Steve Martin – and when asked how many seasons he’d like to make – John Hoffman said: “As many as they’ll have us for! I really mean it. This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there’s this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, ‘Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that.’ I hope it gives it a good long life.”

So that’s the creator and cast wanting to continue. And there’s already a murder waiting to be solved. Though we’re about to go into detail about that Season 3 finale, so beware of SPOILERS AHEAD…

What happens at the end of Only Murders Season 3?

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building revolves around the murder of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). And during the series finale, it’s revealed he was pushed to his death by… theatre producer Clifford ‘Cliff’ DeMeo (Wesley Taylor).

While the case is solved, and the characters celebrating the opening night of Oliver’s play, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) joins the party. Then finds herself shot in the chest by some unseen assailant while retrieving a bottle of wine from Charles’ apartment.

This means someone seemingly wants Charles dead. And that when it happens, Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building will focus on Sazz Pataki’s murder…

Only Murders in the Building is currently available to stream on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK. You can read more about the series here.