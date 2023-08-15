Only Murders in the Building Season 3 cast: All actors & characters

Only Murders in the Building is back, with more murder, and more suspects. So here’s all the characters and cast you need to know for the new season.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 reached its conclusion on Disney+ last year. The series follows three unlikely friends Charles, Oliver, and Mabel – played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively – who live in the prestigious Arconia building, as they attempt to solve the mystery of their neighbors’ deaths, all while making a podcast about it.

The first two seasons of Only Murders have served many twists and turns, while simultaneously managing to come to a satisfying conclusion, and the show overall has been unanimously loved by critics and viewers alike. Season 2 had a rather show-stopping finale – literally – and it left on a mysterious cliff-hanger, making fans all the more excited for Season 3.

Now, one thing we’re excited about is the star-studded cast of this new season, as there’s plenty more murder suspects about. So here’s a guide to all the new faces you need to know.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 cast & characters

Below is a list of all the major characters you need to know for Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

The list will feature both old and new characters alike, along with where you’ve seen their actors before, so get reading!

Charles-Haden Savage: Steve Martin

Disney+

Charles-Haden Savage is a semi-retired actor who is best known for starring in the crime drama show Brazzos. Now he spends most of his time hunting down murders in the Arconia building for his podcast, even though he’s terrible with technology.

Steve Martin plays Charles, and is also the show’s co-creator. Martin is a comedic legend, having appeared in Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther, and Little Shop of Horrors.

Mabel Mora: Selena Gomez

Disney+

Mabel Mora is a tough and street-smart artist who harbors many secrets. She’s obviously pretty different from her fellow residents in the Arconia, as she does not have the means to be one, staying there temporarily to renovate her aunt’s apartment.

Mabel is played by Selena Gomez, who is best known for her role in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. However, since then, she’s made a major name for herself as a popstar and actor.

Oliver Putnam: Martin Short

Disney+

Oliver is arguably the biggest comic relief out of the main trio, though this season will be giving him more drama. Like Charles, Oliver is also flailing in the entertainment industry, though the latter is arguably doing worse, as he is pretty much broke. Oliver loves to be in the spotlight, hence why he takes the lead in the podcast.

Martin Short plays Oliver, and is also well know for starring in Father of the Bride, Treasure Planet, and The Santa Clause 3.

Ben Glenroy: Paul Rudd

Disney+

Ben Glenroy is the victim of this season, having died onstage at the end of Season 2. It’s clear that he and Charles have had some issues with each other, which will no doubt play into Ben’s character as we find out more about him.

This murdered soul is played by Paul Rudd, otherwise known for his starring role in the MCU’s Ant Man, along with comedies Clueless and Friends.

Loretta Durkin: Meryl Streep

Disney+

Like Ben, Loretta is a new character, involved in Charles and Oliver’s new play. Loretta seems to struggle with acting somewhat, especially at table reads, but she becomes very close with Oliver.

Meryl Streep plays Loretta, which brings a sense of irony to the character, as Streep is one of the greatest actors out there. She’s won Oscars left and right for Sophie’s Choice, The Iron Lady, and what should have been The Devil Wears Prada.

Tobert: Jesse Williams

Disney+

Tobert is another new character, and is a documentary producer who takes an interest in the murder case of Ben Glenroy. He also takes an interest in Mabel, and seems to be the new love interest for her this season.

Jesse Williams plays Tobert, but is best known for starring in Grey’s Anatomy and Cabin in the Woods.

Kimber: Ashley Park

Disney+

Kimber is another stage performer joining the suspect list this season of Only Murders in the Building. As one of the younger actors in the show, Kimber has become a sensation on TikTok, which sends some press to Oliver’s new play.

Ashley Park, who plays Kimber, is an up and coming actor, starring in the Mean Girls musical, along with Emily in Paris and Joy Ride.

Howard Morris: Michael Cyril Creighton

Disney+

Howard Morris is one of the many tenants at the Arconia. He’s a shy yet simultaneously gossipy man, who works at the Public Library. He also has pretty bad luck with both pets and dating.

Michael Cyril Creighton plays the role, and can also be seen in Games Night, Dash & Lily, and Dexter: New Blood.

Only Murders in the Building Seasons 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+. Find out more about Season 3 here.