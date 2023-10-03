Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building concluded today, and the end of the finale sets up Season 4. Here’s what happened…

Only Murders in the Building has been a smash hit for Hulu and Disney. The cozy comedy stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as three mismatched podcasters who solve murders committed in the New York apartment block where they live.

Season 2 ended with one case ending, and another beginning, with Season 3 revolving around the murder of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). That series has now ended with Glenroy’s murder solved, followed by another kill occurring.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So read on to find out who lost their life, and how that sets up the Season 4 storyline. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Only Murders in the Building: How Season 3 sets up Season 4

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building ends with the case wrapped, and characters celebrating the successful opening night of Oliver Putnam’s (Short) play.

During those celebrations, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) shows up, Charles-Haden Savage’s (Martin) former stunt-double, and sometime love rival. Dressed like Charles – as ever – she enters with a box of beer, and makes a joke about copying all of the characters’ keys.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Sazz tells Charles she has something sensitive she wants to discuss. Who in turn, states that he’s popping to his apartment to pick up an amazing bottle of Argentinian Malbec. Charles enters his kitchen in the dark – meaning we only see his silhouette – and immediately gets shot in the chest, via a bullet that enters through his window.

Article continues after ad

The camera then pans over the body to reveal that the victim isn’t Charles, but rather Sazz, who lies dying on the floor. Pataki touches her hand to the blood seeping from her wound and appears to start writing something in that blood on the floor. Then the credits roll, meaning Season 4 will concern Sazz Pataki’s murder in the building.

Article continues after ad

Will there be an Only Murders Season 4?

Based on the success of the first three seasons, a fourth series of Only Murders in the Building seems likely. And co-creator John Hoffman is certainly keen to continue the show.

When asked how many seasons he wants, Hoffman told ScreenRant: “As many as they’ll have us for! I really mean it. This is one of those shows [where] everyone involved in it is so happy doing it – and I know I speak for the trio and everyone else. When you have lightning in a bottle in this way, and then there’s this magnetizing force of incredible talent who say, ‘Wow, that looks like fun. I would love to be a part of that.’ I hope it gives it a good long life.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Only Murders in the Building is currently available to stream on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK. You can read more about the series here.