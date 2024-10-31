One Piece: Eiichiro Oda confirms Shanks is the most special pirate

Shanks is not only one of the most important characters in One Piece, but his powers are unparalleled. Now, Eiichiro Oda has explained how he is the most special pirate.

Red-Hair Shanks is one of the most mysterious characters in One Piece, as the story has yet to reveal more about his true plans. So far in the series, Shanks has shown one of the greatest displays of power and that’s not even his full strength.

He uses Divine Departure, Roger’s attack, to defeat Eustass Kidd. However, the manga never delved deeper into how Shanks can use the same attack as the Pirate King. Luckily for fans, Eiichiro Oda answered 10 important questions in a Weekly Shonen Jump Q&A session, and he addressed this technique.

The question reads, “The Kamusari (Divine Departure) attack that took out Kid in one hit, was that move taught by Roger, or did Shanks learn it by imitating him?”

Oda answered, “He remembered it because he always looked up to Roger. It’s not just something that anyone from the Roger Pirates can imitate so Shanks’ talent is quite astonishing.”

Fans have been discussing Shanks’ only known technique, with one of them writing, “Such a unique attack it doesn’t even cut the opponent, sends them flying and leaves them confused. Divine Departure.”

“Everyone is so bitter about these answers but I’m just kicking my legs ’cause I got Shanks, Shanks looking up to Roger so much he worked so hard to learn his move, I find that endearingly sweet,” another added.

The Straw Hats are finally in the fabled Land of Giants, so check out what to expect in the Elbaf Arc.