New Resident Evil photo gives first look at new set for reboot - Dexerto

A new image from the set of the Resident Evil reboot gives a glimpse at Emmy’s Diner from the video game.

The movie will be a Resident Evil origin story, mostly following the first and second games.

With two Netflix series also on the way – Resident Evil and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – the franchise is set to continue to expand even more on-screen.

When is the Resident Evil reboot coming out?

As the movie is still in production, it may be a while before it comes out in theaters, also depending on the ongoing health crisis. No actual date is confirmed, but it’s currently scheduled for 2021.

That being said, fans have been keeping an eye on filming, to get some sneak peeks of what’s in store.

The most recent to be noticed is this recreation of Emmy’s diner in Ontario, where the movie is in production.

Emmy's, the diner that Claire is inside during her opening cutscene in Resident Evil 2 (1998) has been spotted in Sudbury, Ontario where the Resident Evil reboot film is being shot.

The actual diner being used is named Gus's Restaurant.

The location is originally shown in the second game, in Claire’s opening scenes when she meets Leon.

This also ties in with multiple TikToks shared by Avan Jogia – who will be playing Leon – where he could be seen both in uniform and on set in a diner.

What will the Resident Evil reboot be about?

Unlike previous attempts at the movie, the reboot is expected to be a more faithful adaptation of the video game.

In an earlier interview, Robert Kulzer – one of the producers on the movie – said: “After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City.”

News of this has given fans hope, with the movie’s reliance on source material showing signs that it will be a success.

As well as the previously mentioned Avan Jogia, the cast will include Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, and Tom Hopper, among others.

Fans will be seeing a lot of video game adaptations hit the big screen in 2021, with Mortal Kombat and Uncharted also set to be released. Though video game movies are infamous for their failures, it seems the next year has the potential to take them one step closer to success at the box office.