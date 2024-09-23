The Conjuring creator’s new horror TV show is Yellowstone meets From

The Conjuring creator James Wan is executive producing Teacup, a new horror show on Peacock that looks like a mix of From and Yellowstone.

Peacock has released the first official trailer for an upcoming series, Teacup, which will hit the streaming platform this fall on Thursday, October 10.

Based on Robert McCammon’s New York Times bestselling novel Stinger, Teacup takes place in rural Georgia, where a group of unlikely allies have no choice but to band together if they want to survive the mysterious threat that looms.

An atmosphere not unlike MGM+’s From permeates the debut trailer. Meanwhile, the rural setting may put some in the mind of Yellowstone.

This should not come as too much of a surprise, given that former Yellostone producer Ian McCulloch serves as the showrunner behind Teacup.

The trailer builds tension throughout, beginning with farm animals clearly getting spooked by some unseen force. While it seems an imminent storm has the creatures on edge, a young boy telling his mother that the man in his head has warned of a trap implies something much more sinister is at work.

Creator of The Conjuring Universe James Wan will executive produce for Atomic Monster, alongside Michael Clear (Archive 81) and Rob Hackett (I Know What You Did Last Summer).

E.L. Katz, who previously helmed episodes of Bly Manor and Swamp Thing, will direct the Teacup show’s first two episodes.

The new horror series will star Scott Speedman from The Strangers, Yvonne Strahovski of The Handmaid’s Tale fame, and Jessica Jones’ Chaske Spencer.

James Wan noted in a statement about the project: “After reading Robert McCammon’s book Stinger, the entire team at Atomic Monster felt a spark. The story had all the ingredients for a captivating series and Ian McCulloch had a vision to bring it to life in a fresh way that was both startling and darkly atmospheric, but filled with a rich sense of humanity — often lacking in edgy narratives…”

The upcoming show Teacup will premiere its first two episodes on Peacock on Thursday, October 10, 2024.