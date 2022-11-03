New Godzilla movie gets theatrical release date 

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

The release date for a new Godzilla movie from Japanese studio Toho has been announced, and it will be hitting screens a year before the next American iteration in the monster franchise.

The last Japanese Godzilla movie was Shin Godzilla in 2016, which grossed a whopping $78 million at the global box office from a budget of just $15 million.

Since then we’ve had two American movies – Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019 and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. But Japanese studio Toho – the birthplace of Godzilla – has been a bit quiet.

We know they’ve been working away on the 30th movie in the homegrown version of the series however, and thanks to a “Godzilla Day” announcement, we also now know when it will be released.

When will the new Godzilla movie be released?

The new Godzilla movie has a release date of November 3, 2023. The announcement was made via the official Godzilla/Toho Twitter account on November 3, 2022, which is appropriate as November 3 has become known as Godzilla Day.

The date was written under a title treatment of the letter ‘G’, but that was it in terms of information. Though Takashi Yamazaki has previously been announced as the film’s director.

The Japanese movie will hit screens a year before the next American film – ‘Untitled Godzilla vs Kong Sequel’ – which is being directed by Adam Wingard, and due to release in 2024.

What are Toho fans saying about the new movie?

The new Godzilla movie has been met with a mixture of excitement, elation, and jokes from fans on social media.

Rick J. Wallace tried to find some meaning in the letter G…

Infinite Gojira tried to draw it…

While several tweeters compared it to the Alien 3 poster…

Tim Lyon said it would be weird having two Godzilla movies on the go at the same time, but likes the idea of “more Godzilla for everyone.”

CSA posted a clip from a previous movie by director Takashi Yamazaki, that just happens to feature a Godzilla cameo…

Finally, Limp Brisket is happy, even if the film ends up being bad, tweeting: “The great thing about being a Godzilla fan is even if the movie is terrible I’ll like it. Either way we win.”

We’ll have more news on these Godzilla movies as-and-when it breaks.