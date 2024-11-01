New Godzilla movie officially announced from Minus One director

Takashi Yamazaki is officially returning to Toho to direct a new Godzilla movie, coming after the extraordinary success of Godzilla Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One exceeded everyone’s expectations; it became one of the best-reviewed movies of 2023, it made over $115 million worldwide, and it became the first film in the franchise to win an Oscar.

When it arrived on Netflix, it shot straight to number one, coming after it became the most pirated movie of the year. This weekend, it’s even returning to cinemas (including its black and white ‘Minus Color’ version), with more than 1,300 screens in North America hosting the re-release.

Toho has finally announced what fans have been asking for: a new Godzilla movie with Yamazaki back at the helm.

Yamazaki will write and direct the new film, as well as supervise its VFX (if you remember how Godzilla Minus One used its small budget, this is great news).

Little is known about what the movie will be about; it could be a sequel to Minus One, or it could be another Godzilla story altogether.

Toho

In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said he was curious about Shikishima and Noriko’s future after the events of Minus One (no spoilers here, don’t worry).

“I would certainly like to see what the sequel would look like. I know that Shikishima’s war seems over, and we’ve reached this state of peace and calm – but perhaps [it’s the] calm before the storm, and the characters have not yet been forgiven for what has been imposed upon them,” he said.

Yamazaki also teased to Collider: “Hypothetically, if there is a Godzilla sequel, then I would like to date it with how long it’s been in our timeline as to what the characters have gone through. So, if we film it three years from now, I would set it three years from Godzilla Minus One.”

Godzilla Minus One is available on Netflix. In the meantime, find out how tall Godzilla is, the “neck theory” that may reveal what to expect in a sequel, and new movies you should watch this month.