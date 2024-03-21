What is Homicide: New York about? Netflix series explained

Homicide: New York is a new true crime series streaming on Netflix – here’s details of what to expect from the five-part documentary.

As the man responsible for creating the Law & Order universe, Dick Wolf is a TV legend, overseeing hundreds of hours of small-screen police procedurals.

Many storylines in his shows are inspired by real events, and now he’s telling similar stories in the documentary form, via a new series called Homicide: New York.

The show launched on Netflix this week as a new true crime offering, and consists of five episodes telling five stories of murder in the Big Apple, revolving around the law enforcement officers who solved each crime.

What happens in Homicide: New York?

Each episode of Homicide: New York focuses on a different murder. In contemporary interviews, the officers who investigated the crime and prosecutors who tried the case describe events, while news footage from the time is combined with modern-day re-enactments to tell each terrible tale.

Here’s details of each episode, including title and official synopsis:

Episode 1: Carnegie Deli Massacre

A shooting that left three dead and two injured in an apartment above the iconic Carnegie Deli sends detectives on a relentless hint for the killers.

Episode 2: Central Park Slaying

After an eviscerated body is dounf in Central Park Lake, a pair of unlikely suspects are implicated in the killing as shocking revelations surface.

Episode 3: Vanished on Wall Street

An office building in the Financial District becomes a 26-floor crime scene when a beloved mother and janitor mysteriously vanishes without a trace.

Episode 4: Midtown Slasher

The stabbing death of a successful entrepeneur remains unsolved for decades until a tenacious DA and a driven detective reexamine the case.

Episode 5: East Harlem Serial Killer

A serial killer targeting young victims in East Harlem evades police until details connected to crimes from years earlier emerge.

Homicide: New York is available on Netflix