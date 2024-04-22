Netflix now has two Zack Snyder movies in the top 10 chart

Thanks to Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, Zack Snyder currently has two movies sitting in the Netflix Top 10 chart.

Following the release of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, the first installment in the ambitious new Zack Snyder sci-fi series has returned to the Netflix Top 10 charts. Part One: A Child of Fire was first released in December 2023, and it’s currently joined Part Two as one of the trending movies on the streaming service.

Rebel Moon was met with less-than-desirable reviews from critics when it first landed on the streamer. In our own Part Two review, we wrote that the Rebel Moon franchise so far “feels like a hollowed-out, half-baked imitator of movies we’d all rather be watching.”

At the time of writing, Part One has a 21% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 58% Audience Score. Part Two — which was released on April 19 — is currently at 18% with a 53% Audience Score. Clearly, public opinion is divided on the results of Zack Snyder’s version of Star Wars.

Still, despite some not-so-positive feedback, Part Two managed to reach the number one spot on Netflix yesterday, and was joined by Part One in the tenth position on the chart. (Perhaps audiences are feeling the need to refresh their memory of Snyder’s lore before watching the newest installment.)

The official synopsis of Rebel Moon Part Two is as follows: “The rebels gear up for battle against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld as unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge — and legends are made.”

For more, take a look at our guide to the Rebel Moon Part Two ending explained. You can also get to know the Rebel Moon cast, and remind yourself of what happened during the Rebel Moon Part One ending.