Zack Snyder drops “amazing” new Netflix show with surprising Rotten Tomatoes score

Just over a month after dropping his Rebel Moon director’s cuts, Zack Snyder’s new Netflix series has arrived on Netflix – and it’s (sort of) united critics and fans.

It’s not been the best year for Zack Snyder. In December 2023, he kicked off his long-awaited Netflix space opera saga with Rebel Moon Part 1, a well-watched but disastrous launch that flopped with audiences.

This year, he’s released three movies: Rebel Moon Part 2, a marginally better sequel, and his R-rated, super-sized director’s cuts of the first two films, which earned stronger reviews but failed to make much traction on the streaming service.

Article continues after ad

Well, things are finally looking up: Twilight of the Gods, Snyder’s new animated series about Norse mythology, is Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with both critics (60%) and fans (78%).

To clarify, Snyder co-created the show with Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, and he directed its opening episode and finale.

Article continues after ad

As per the synopsis, Twilight of the Gods takes place in a “mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, [where] Leif, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love.

Article continues after ad

“On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor, which sets them – and a crew of crusaders – on an against-all-odds and merciless mission for vengeance.”

Sigrid is voiced by Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), Leif is played by Stuart Martin (Rebel Moon), while Thor is portrayed by Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones). It also stars Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Lauren Cohan, and Corey Stoll.

“Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva’s TWILIGHT OF THE GODS is a crazy wild ride filled with passion and dedication from all involved. The art style and animation creates endless moments of awe. I need Season 2 now,” one user tweeted.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Twilight of the Gods was pretty damn amazing and I actually teared up when some of the characters died,” another wrote, and a third commented: “Twilight of the Gods is the best original content Zack Snyder has ever put out. It really feels like it was made with passion with incredible action and animation and… plot.”

If you’re not interested in Twilight of the Gods, check out our list of other TV shows streaming this month, and our ranking of the best action movies ever made.