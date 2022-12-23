Netflix officially set to end password sharing in 2023 with early testing now live

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Netflix will finally be putting an end to password sharing, with the change set to be implemented at some point in 2023.

After rumors and indications that Netflix would be cracking down on account password sharing began circulation earlier this year, it appears the streaming service is finally making plans to enact this crackdown in 2023.

This news comes from The Wall Street Journal, which reported that, despite the company putting off the move for years, they plan on addressing the problem head-on now.

Netflix allegedly “identified password sharing as a major problem eating into subscriptions in 2019, people familiar with the situation say, but the company was worried about how to address it without alienating consumers. Then lockdowns hit, bringing a wave of new subscribers, and the effort to scrutinize sharing petered out.”

CEO Ted Sarandos recently spoke at the UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference about the topic of password sharing. During his interview, he acknowledged the backlash to the decision and is committed to making users see the benefits. “It feels a lot like the way you manage a price increase. … Consumers aren’t going to love it right out of the gate, but we need to show them why they should see value.”

However, Netlfix isn’t exactly in every user’s good books at the moment. After canceling the beloved show Warrior Nun after 2 seasons, for instance, many fans of the series began getting rid of their Netflix subscription in protest, even labeling the platform ‘lesbophobic.’

As well as this, the #cancelnetflix was trending just weeks ago, with their lack of support for WLW LGBTQ+ shows a big reason for the negative attention surrounding the streaming platform of late.

Additionally, the platform lost almost 1 million subscribers during Q2 for 2022, with the removal of password sharing a move that is likely being implemented to help increase subscriber numbers. However, time will tell exactly what the end of password sharing will mean for Netflix users and how the service will evolve in 2023.