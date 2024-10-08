Twitch rule changes make VTubers cover up and they’re furious

VTubers have been hit by a new Twitch rule change that requires their models to be fully covered up, and they’re not entirely happy about it.

Over the last few years, the phenomenon of VTubing has been on the rise. Some content creators are dedicated VTubers – they don’t show their actual faces and just let their AI model represent them – while others have just latched on, sometimes mixing in their character with their real-life look.

VTubers have seen massive amounts of success too – Ironmouse broke Twitch’s all-time subscriber record in September. However, that success means they do have to keep upping their game.

New models can be ultra expensive and, now, Twitch has changed its rules to require VTubers to be completely covered – including their hips.

The rule change came on October 7 as a part of the new Enforcement Notes feature, and it’s safe to say that VTubers aren’t pleased.

“I can think of many vtubers who don’t have theirs fully covered, me included,” LeahKities tweeted. “The issue is commissioning new outfits to meet ever-changing guidelines is expensive and time-consuming. Be aware of this clarified rule!”

Others, like elixria, quizzed Twitch directly on the change. “If you’re gonna make attire changes include everyone not just VTubers,” they said.

“Is Twitch actively trying to make every vtuber migrate to YouTube? Because if that’s the case, they’re doing a really good job,” commented another.

“‘In the same way it applies to other streamers.’ Had a hearty laugh at that one, didn’t know Twitch did comedy,” another said. “Twitch f*cking hates Vtubers and this just proves it,” another added.

“Time for every VTuber to get a 3D model for streaming so they can claim it’s a VRChat model lmao,” another added.

Twitch has added content to the rules so that in-game characters aren’t punished. However, the category under which a channel is streaming would be taken into account.

We’ll have to wait and see if these rules are tweaked again following the backlash.