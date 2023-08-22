National Cinema Day 2023: Movies, showtimes, tickets & more

National Cinema Day 2023 is nearly here – so, here’s everything you need to know about your big day in front of the big screen, including what date it is, which movies are showing, how to get tickets and how much they cost, showtimes, and more.

Nicole Kidman said it best: we come to this place for magic. We come to theaters to laugh, to cry, to care. Because we need that, all of us – that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before.

Not just entertained, but somehow reborn together. Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that we can feel. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. Our heroes feel like the best parts of us, and stories feel perfect and powerful… because here… they are.

National Cinema Day 2023 isn’t just an excuse to get cheap tickets (although that’s a good reason to take part), but a celebration of why we need theaters and a call to all moviegoers to invest in the theatrical experience however they can – so, here’s what you need to know.

National Cinema Day 2023 is taking place on Sunday, August 27.

What is National Cinema Day?

National Cinema Day is an annual event where thousands of movie theaters discount their tickets for one day to drive people to cinemas in celebration of the big screen and in support of The Cinema Foundation.

This is the second National Cinema Day after its launch last year, which was an incredible success; as per Screen Daily, a Fandango survey of 2,000 moviegoers in the US cited affordable prices and an appealing roster of films as incentives to take part.

Jackie Brenneman, National Association Of Theatre Owners (NATO) EVP and general counsel and president of The Cinema Foundation, said: “Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes – moviegoing.

“We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone. Let’s all go!”

Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of NATO, also said: “Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen. National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”

National Cinema Day 2023 movies: What’s on?

A wide selection of movies, old and new, are being screened for National Cinema Day, including The Super Mario Bros Movie, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Sound of Freedom, Jurassic Park, and Lady Bird.

You can find the full list of all movies being shown in theaters as part of National Cinema Day 2023 here.

National Cinema Day 2023 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets will cost just $4 on National Cinema Day 2023.

National Cinema Day 2023: Which theaters are taking part?

More than 3,000 theaters across the US are expected to take part in National Cinema Day 2023, with an estimated 30,000 screens.

Last year, theaters in the UK and elsewhere also offered discounted and other special events to mark the occasion; for example, IMAX and other PLF theaters brought back Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and other blockbusters. So far, UK chains haven’t commented on the upcoming event, so we’ll keep this space updated with any new information.

National Cinema Day 2023 showtimes

You can find National Cinema Day 2023 showtimes on the event’s official website here.

You should also check your local theater for further information.

