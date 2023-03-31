Vin Diesel reveals Fast X will say “goodbye” to Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner

Vin Diesel has confirmed that the upcoming Fast X film will mention the late Paul Walker and his character Brian, with Diesel promising that the franchise will say “goodbye” to the character as it wraps up.

The Fast and Furious franchise has become one of the biggest and most financially successful franchises of the 2000s. Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his band of friends, family, and allies have proved to be a hit. With great cars and action sequences galore, Fast and Furious continue to raise the bar when it comes to its death-defying action.

The upcoming entry in the franchise, Fast X, will serve as the tenth film in the main series and the eleventh when including the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw. And while the movie is set to wrap up the franchise and tie up many loose ends for the remaining characters, Diesel has revealed that the movie will also say goodbye to the beloved character Brian O’Connor.

Brian was played by Paul Walker, who’s tragic passing in 2013 sent shockwaves throughout the world as well as the Fast & Furious family. Rather than killing his character Brian off, the Fast franchise chose to allow Brian to drive of into the sunset and, presumably, lead a happy life.

Fast X will say farewell to Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Connor

Universal Pictures Paul Walker was a fan-favorite in the Fast & Furious franchise

In a new interview with TotalFilm, Diesel revealed that, in light of the franchise finally coming to an end, Walker’s character will be mentioned once again and will be given a heartfelt goodbye.

“That moment in 2013 when the world was struggling with his loss, the studio made a very bold and righteous and daring decision to keep Brian O’Conner alive,” Diesel noted, teasing, “I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn’t imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner.”

For longstanding Fast and Furious actor Michelle Rodriguez, the ending of this new films is reportedly one that will leave audiences in complete shock.

Rodriguez told Collider that, “I think people are gonna be really, really surprised and we’re gonna get a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast X. Let’s just put it that way. It’s gonna be like, ‘Really? What?’ Like that! Like that’s how I was in theater. I was like, ‘Oh my god. What have we done?’”

