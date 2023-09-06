Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: How long is Tory in prison for?

Amid the release of the new documentary Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots, here’s what happened in the shooting case that rocked the music world and the details of Tory’s sentencing.

Earlier this week, Discovery Plus dropped the highly anticipated two-part documentary series about the infamous 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete. Although fellow rapper Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was convicted for the crime, a heated debate rages on to this day. As is said in the trailer, “You were either team Megan or team Tory.”

The synopsis for Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots reads: “The shocking shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, revealed by insiders and lawyers involved. Told from both perspectives, it looks at how Tory Lanez still protests his innocence but examines why Megan was vilified on social media despite a terrifying ordeal.”

With the docu-series now available for streaming, viewers might be wondering: what happened to Tory Lanez and how long is his prison sentence?

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: How long is Tory’s prison sentence?

On August 8, 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting and wounding Megan Thee Stallion, having been held in a county jail since his December 2022 guilty conviction.

Lanez was found guilty of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The shooting, which left Megan with an injured foot, stemmed from a dispute that took place after the pair left a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s LA home in 2020.

Megan testified in the trial, claiming that Lanez had shouted “Dance!” at her and used a sexist slur before shooting at her feet. She claimed he then apologized before offering her and her friend, Kelsey Harris, a million dollars to keep quiet about the incident.

Lanez’s legal team, however, argued that Megan and Harris had been fighting, suggesting the latter shot her friend out of jealousy after finding out Megan and Lanez had been hooking up. His lawyer, George Mgdesyan, said in quotes shared by The New York Times that the case “was about jealousy and a sexual relationship,” while accusing the prosecution’s case of being “full of holes and speculation.”

To this day and despite his conviction, there are still many who believe Lanez is innocent. Earlier this year, YouTuber Adin Ross shared his support for the rapper, while a group of disruptive Lanez fans had to be removed by security when they showed up to a Megan Thee Stallion performance in August.

But the evidence suggests otherwise, including a leaked phone call made from Lanez to Harris following the shooting, in which he sounded remorseful and said he was “sorry” and that he was “just so f*cking drunk.”

The recording was shared online, with Twitter/X user @MT_Prxphet writing: “They’ve leaked Tory Lanez’ phone call from jail to Kelsey after the shooting. This is definitely why the jury unanimously found him guilty.”

While the case was covered extensively in the media, Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots from filmmaker Emily Doe promises to go beyond the headlines, featuring interviews with those close to the case. Episode 1 examines Megan’s side of the story, while Episode 2 focuses on Lanez’s.

Megan Thee Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots is available to stream on Discovery Plus and Max now. You can check out more of our true crime coverage below:

