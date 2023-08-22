Security remove disruptive Tory Lanez fans from Megan Thee Stallion performance

A “teenage boy infestation” chanting Tory Lanez’s name was forcibly removed from a Megan Thee Stallion performance for being disruptive and behaving in a “heinous” manner.

Earlier this month Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, in 2020. The altercation took place after a party at influencer Kylie Jenner’s house and was the result of an alleged argument in which Pete criticized Peterson’s rapping.

Pete claimed Peterson shouted at her to “Dance” alongside a racial slur before firing at her feet. She told the court that the incident had damaged not only her physical health but also her mental health and career.

But despite the court’s verdict, there are some still convinced Peterson was not the shooter.

Ever since his court case concluded, Peterson’s fans have defended him; calling for him to be let go or have his sentence reduced — and they are willing to go to war.

A TikToker, ‘valeriewango’, filmed an incident at Outside Lands that took place moments before Pete’s set. The video shows security having to step in and remove a “teenage boy infestation” after they were repeatedly chanting “Tory Lanez”.

Calling the boys “idiotic”, Valerie said the disruptive group was “shoving girls” only to have “the audacity to run away all scared” once security got involved.

As the boys were lifted over barricades by security and escorted out, the crowd could be heard cheering with many clapping to celebrate their departure. With the video garnering over 100,000 likes, Valerie’s TikTok was bombarded with support as commenters praised security for acting fast.

“It’s the crowd participation for me!” one said. Another wrote, “This is my favorite short film.”

Pete has also spoken candidly about the shooting and the internet’s reaction of “skepticism and judgment”. Writing in a guest essay for The New York Times, she said the doubt following her allegations was representative of how Black women were “disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.”

Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.