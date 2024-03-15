What is Megalomaniac? “Extreme” horror explained

You may have seen discussions about Megalomaniac on your TikTok feed – but what is it all about? Here’s everything you need to know about the “extreme” horror, including its plot, cast, and if it’s worth watching.

TikTok is revolutionizing the way we consume media. Whether it’s down to smart algorithms or our dwindling attention spans, there’s been a wave of TV shows and movies going viral years after their release thanks to users cutting up key scenes or episodes and uploading them in segments.

This phenomenon led to HBO chopping up The Sopranos episodes into 25-second bursts – much to fans’ dismay – as well as otherwise unknown titles such as Special Day, Rust Creek, and Backstroke going massively viral.

Now, a movie titled Megalomaniac is doing the rounds and its “extreme” brand of horror has everyone talking. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Megalomaniac about?

Directed by Karim Ouelhaj, Megalomaniac is a French-language Belgian movie that’s been compared to other extreme horrors such as Martyrs, Inside, and Frontiers, centering the two grown-up (and messed up) children of a brutal serial killer known as the Butcher of Mons.

Check out the trailer below:

As per the official synopsis: “Martha and Félix are the children of the Butcher of Mons, a notorious Belgian serial killer from the 1990s. Unstable and riddled with insecurities, Martha lives vicariously through social media. Her brother, crushed by the family legacy, takes over their father’s killings.”

You’ve probably guessed by now that the film deals with some disturbing themes, and it definitely doesn’t hold back on the gore. The definition of Megalomaniac is “a person who has an obsessive desire for power” – but it’s up to you to decipher who the term is referring to in this case.

Although it dropped in 2022, Megalomaniac has enjoyed a new lease of life over on TikTok, where clips about it have racked up thousands of views. As warned by one viewer, “It was incredible, but it is not a movie to watch first thing in the morning,” adding that it is “very brutal” and “unrelenting.” And there are plenty of trigger warnings due to the “extreme” content.

Megalomaniac cast: Who’s in it?

In the Megalomaniac cast, Eline Schumacher and Benjamin Ramon play the respective main characters, Martha and Félix. Other cast and characters include:

Wim Willaert as Jérôme

Hélène Moor as Julie

Pierre Nisse as Luc

Raphaële Bruneau as Madame Connecci

Olivier Picard as Iblis, aka The Butcher Of Mons

Megalomaniac is Schumacher’s first major role, while Ramon is known for Cannibal, Tokyo Anyway, and Être.

Is Megalomaniac worth watching?

Megalomaniac has been received well by audiences and critics alike, earning a respective 84% and 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

IGN gave it 8/10, writing: The latest disturbing dispatch from Belgian director Karim Ouelhaj is a brutal and uncompromising familial horror movie that stampedes over boundaries and taste. It isn’t an easy watch, but for those familiar with the rougher examples of European exploitation films, Ouelhaj’s vision might prove enough to overcome the extreme viciousness of its subject matter.”

Dread Central added, “Megalomaniac is top-tier European arthouse feel-bad horror cinema that, paired with stunning cinematography, will thrill extreme horror fans.” And Flickering Myth said: “Megalomaniac is a step towards making horror more visually disturbing again and its defiant grimness a reminder that happy endings are not always the most satisfying ones.”

Among the audience feedback, one viewer commented: “Megalomaniac (2022) by Belgian filmmaker Karim Ouelhaj was one of the darkest films I saw in 2023, both in terms of subject matter and visually; it was also one of my favorites.”

Another said: “Dark, brooding and relentless, this film is gorgeous and looks like a blood splattered Caravaggio, but its seriousness makes for an at times challenging watch. If you’re game to sit through the suffering, well worth it.”

How to watch Megalomaniac

Megalomaniac recently dropped on Shudder, so any subscribers can stream it there.

Shudder can also be accessed via Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

