How to watch The Sopranos on streaming

Velvet tracksuits, gold chains, and gabagool are back in business as The Sopranos celebrates its 25th anniversary since its premiere – but where can fans and newcomers stream the iconic series?

James Gandolfini became a TV icon as Tony Soprano in the 1999 Italian mafia crime series. The Sopranos gave way to an inner look into the workings of the American mafia system, working out of New Jersey. While juxtaposed with the inner turmoil of the family patriarch and his role as a gangster.

The series became the most successful in history as it broke down the tough exterior of a gangster as Tony embarks on a journey to understand himself and his life through therapy. The Sopranos became the most influential series of all time having won 21 Emmys and five Golden Globes.

It ran for six seasons until 2006 and has one of the most controversial and cliffhanger endings still talked about today. Here’s where you can stream and watch it for yourself.

How to watch The Sopranos

The Sopranos is available to stream on a few different platforms and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and Apple TV+.

Tony Soprano takes part in something no mafia member or higher-up will ever admit to or take part in – therapy. Having taken care of a group of ducks living in his pool, their departure takes a heavy toll on Tony and leads him to have a panic attack.

Through his visits with a therapist in secret, he reflects on his not-so-typical life and upbringing. He is after all part of the New Jersey mob, with his uncle as the official boss. Fans watch as Tony deals with his macho exterior and inability to tap into the root of his problems and panic attacks.

All the while he goes on with what he knows as his “normal” life. Owning a strip club that’s also a front for the mob, FBI hellbent on taking them down, members turned informants, and a lot of people getting whacked. Tony also deals with his fractured family life – his kids growing up, marital issues, and trying to keep them away from the dangers of the mob.

Is the Sopranos on Netflix?

No, The Sopranos is not readily available for streaming on Netflix.

The hit series wasn’t seen as having potential when first pitched by creator David Chase until reaching HBO. It was seen as a risky series to develop due to its outlook on the American mob. No one expected it to become the sensation that was and still is.

“I still feel this tremendous sense of gratitude that it’s still going on. I can’t remember this happening with any other television show ever,” said Chase to People. Above all, the series cemented Gandolfini as an award-winning actor and the epitome of Tony Soprano.

The New Jersey native started his career in 1987 and appeared in a few on-screen roles for television. But The Sopranos was his first major lead role and reportedly walked out in the middle of his audition because he didn’t prepare correctly. He later finished the audition in his garage.

From then on, Gandolfini was seen by the world as Tony Soprano. He died from a heart attack in 2013 but his legacy was forever cemented thanks to The Sopranos. The series is still rewatched by die-hard fans and discovered by newcomers. There was even a prequel movie starring Gandolfini’s son.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s probably the best thing I ever will do,” said the series creator.

The Sopranos is available to stream on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here. Read more TV & Movies news here and details about Tony Sirico’s death here.

