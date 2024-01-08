The Sopranos fans slam “blasphemy” of ridiculous TikTok episodes

Every episode of The Sopranos has been transformed into a 25-second TikTok video, a move described as “blasphemy” by the show’s longtime fans.

You know, Quasimodo probably could have predicted all of this. The advent of technology triggered a growing, ever-earlier obsession with social media; that quick-draw itch to pull out your phone and scroll incessantly instead of allowing your mind to focus on one thing without the dopamine kick of a fan cam, a recipe you’ll never make, or countless clips of silly boys (translate: dogs).

One of the most insidious forms of brain-frying is short-form content; more specifically, the habit of watching entire episodes of TV if not movies, in small chunks. Part 1, 11, 56 – it doesn’t matter, you can jump in anywhere (plus, it doesn’t say what the movie is called most of the time).

So, what better way to mark the anniversary of one of the greatest shows in small-screen history than butchering it into bitesize slices of gabagool.

All of The Sopranos transformed into 25-second TikTok episodes

The Sopranos first premiered on January 10, 1999. So, to celebrate the occasion, HBO has allowed each episode to be chopped up into 25-second bursts. So far, the TikTok account has reached Season 2 Episode 2.

The response hasn’t been particularly positive. “This is NOT how a studio should celebrate one of their most successful shows ever,” one user tweeted. “Legitimately unsure if they’re capable of coming up with a worse sounding idea,” another wrote.

“They really tryna appeal to Gen Z lol. Just accept their brains are fried and they’ll never understand the show’s greatness,” a third posted. “This is f**king blasphemy,” a fourth wrote. “This is truly what David Chase intended when he created the show,” a fifth joked.

Others have speculated there’s an even sneakier agenda behind it all: what if TikTok allows Warner Bros to circumvent any residuals? “Remember folks, they dont have to pay residuals for content on TikTok,” one wrote.

“Very nice, now let’s see how much they pay creatives for that,” another posted. “Idk man sounds like a way to not pay actors their residuals,” a third suspected.

If you want to watch The Sopranos properly, you have two options: you can subscribe to Max and stream the whole series, or you can buy the boxset on DVD and Blu-ray.

