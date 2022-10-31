Black Panther 2 producer debunks Doctor Doom appearance theories

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore has addressed the rumors of Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom appearing in the MCU blockbuster, as Marvel fans anticipate his arrival.

The debut of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been hotly anticipated for years. Though Marvel’s favorite family spawned two divisive movies in 2005 and 2007 respectively, Kevin Feige has yet to unleash them in the MCU.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the horizon, avid fans are convinced that the iconic villain Doctor Doom is set to shake up the MCU’s future with a cameo appearance.

Speculation is running rampant for the next Black Panther adventure and producer Nate Moore is aware of the wild theories fans have concocted.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won’t feature Doctor Doom

Speaking with Phase Zero’s Brandon Davis, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore was asked about the role of Doctor Doom within the wider MCU. Sadly, Marvel fans will be sad to learn that the Fantastic Four villain was never in the conversation to appear.

“It wasn’t, to be quite honest, although I get why. He’s such a great character and the world of Latveria is so fantastic,” explained Moore.

While director Ryan Coogler is a “fan” of the character, Moore clarified that “once we decided Namor was the antagonist, that was always going to be the focus.”

Marvel Doctor Doom and Black Panther clashed with each other in the comics.

Doctor Doom has clashed with the people of Wakanda and the Black Panther several times in Marvel history. However, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Victor von Doom revamped on the big screen.

It has been rumored that the legendary villain could appear in a post-credits scene, but currently, this is purely speculation. Notable Disney and Marvel Studios leaker Skyler Shuler claimed that he “heard similar chatter” about Doom’s appearance, however “he was cut within the last couple of months.”

With so much happening in the world of the MCU, it can be hard to track what adventures are on the cards. Be sure to check out Phase Five and Phase Six guides as we dive into the next era of Marvel movies.