Fantastic Four: Sue Storm favorite addresses MCU casting rumor

As fans await official confirmation of the MCU’s Fantastic Four cast, one star who’s widely expected to be playing Sue Storm has addressed the movie.

Out of every superhero group to make it to the big screen, the next incarnation of Marvel’s first family may be the most speculated cast in movie history.

Ever since Disney absorbed 20th Century Fox, fans have wondered who’d take on the roles upon their inevitable arrival in the MCU. Barring Deadpool, we still don’t have many answers. Patrick Stewart reprised his role as Professor X in a multiversal cameo, not necessarily indicating that he’d return down the line; Kelsey Grammer’s Beast recently returned in The Marvels, but who knows when that storyline will be picked up again; and Evan Peters infamously appeared in WandaVision, but it was a red herring.

With the Hollywood strikes officially over, many believe the Fantastic Four cast will be announced imminently – and this may be our Sue Storm.

Vanessa Kirby addresses Sue Storm Fantastic Four rumors

During red-carpet interviews for Napoleon, Kirby was asked if Marvel would be announcing her as the next Sue Storm for the Fantastic Four reboot.

“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask them… I would be very honored to join,” she told Variety.

This is pretty much par for the course when it comes to an actor’s response around the MCU – and it’s similar to what Kirby has said before. “It would be an honor,” she told Comic Book earlier this year.

We won’t know for sure if she’s playing Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, until we hear from Marvel itself. Director Matt Shakman told Collider it was “hard to say” when a formal announcement would be made, but he hoped that the end of the strikes would allow him to share the cast sooner rather than later.

“There will be an announcement at some point! I know that the internet is very excited to find out, and I’m excited to share it. I just can’t do it yet,” he said.

Several actors have been linked to the team’s roles, with Paul Mescal and Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn said to be in the running for Johnny Storm, and Adam Driver being a top pick for Reed Richards. Jodie Comer has also been a recurrent name in the conversation around Sue Storm.

It’s previously been reported that Storm is the lead character in the movie, with the rest of the movie’s cast built around the actress chosen for the role.

Fantastic Four will hit cinemas on May 2, 2025. You can find out more about the movie here.