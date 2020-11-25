Marvel’s She-Hulk reportedly casting Titania as Disney+ show’s villain - Dexerto

According to The Illuminerdi, Marvel is currently looking to cast five supporting characters, including the show’s villain.
There is mention of Walters’ two parents, who will be in their 60s; a ‘handsome’ male co-worker; a best friend, currently codenamed ‘Susie’; and a villain codenamed ‘Lucy’.
Though not confirmed, ‘Lucy’ is likely to be either Walters’ arch-nemesis from the comics, Titania, or even Ultima, who developed her abilities as a part of her father’s cult.
Whoever ‘Lucy’ is, she will inevitably have a big role, appearing in at least five episodes of the show. The character is apparently an influencer on social media, but also has a secret dark side. Once again, this could possibly point towards it being Titania before she meets Doctor Doom and gets her superhuman powers.
One more person is expected to make a cameo on the show too, and that is none other than The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo. He is rumored to have already signed up to return, which would also explain why he was quick to celebrate Maslany’s supposed casting as Jennifer Walters in September.
The Chipotle Challenger Series returns for the final event of 2020, as Fortnite players have the chance to compete against a star-studded list of influencers and win big prizes.
This is the fourth edition of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series, and previous tournaments were won by surprise teams, so it could be your chance. You’ll need to make it through the qualifiers to take home the winner’s prize and a year’s worth of free burritos in the finale.
How to sign up
The competition is open to all players in the US or Canada ages 13 years and up. You’ll need to squad up with two teammates, as this is a Trios event, and register your team here.
It’s important to note that all teams need to have one player on PC as party leader, so you’re able to queue in custom lobbies via Mayhem.
The Top 4 teams from the qualifiers will then advance to the finale on December 8.
Chipotle Challenger Series Stream
You can watch the action unfold on Chipotle’s official Twitch channel.
Schedule
Qualifiers
November 24: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
December 1st: 3pm PST/6pm EST and 6pm PST/9pm EST
Chipotle Challenger Series VI Finale
December 8: 3pm PST/6pm EST
Who’s playing?
The fourth Chipotle Challenger series features another star-studded lineup of contestants, who you have the chance to compete against.
Streamers / Pro Players
Bugha
Mongraal
Clix
NickEh30
Nate Hill
Ewok
Ronaldo
ARKHRAM
Rehx
EpikWhale
dubs
Reverse2K
Emad
Zexrow
Celebrities / Athletes
Juju Smith-Schuster
Tyler Josheph (Twenty One Pilots)
Jagger Eaton
Heimana Reynolds
Format
Qualifiers
In the Chipotle Challenger Series Fortnite event, there are four qualifiers for teams of three to try to get through. Teams score one point for each elimination they earn, as well as points for placing.
Up to 1000 trio teams
Private lobbies for a 3-hour play window
Ladder system that allows registrants to play for the whole 3-hour window
Finale
Qualifying teams then have the chance to go head to head in a private lobby with teams of streaming superstars, celebrities and athletes.
Top 4 teams from each qualifier advance
17 teams of invited talent
Private lobby
5-game series
Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool
A total of $50,000 in prize money is up for grabs. But, that’s not all – as with previous events, the top three teams also secure themselves free burritos for a year!
1st: $30,000 + free burritos for 1 year
2nd: $15,000 + free burritos for 1 year
3rd: $5,000 + free burritos for 1 year
Previous Chipotle Challenger Series results
Here’s a look back at how previous events in the Chipotle Challenger series have finished.
Chipotle Warzone Challenge #1 – April 30
Here are the top-10 placing teams for the first Chipotle Challenger Series event. The winners, a surprise team, actually had to go through the qualifier stages to make it to the main event.
As with the first Challengers Series tournament, the second event on July 16 also featured a relatively unknown pair of Warzone players top the star-studded list of participants, taking home $25,000 and a year’s worth of burritos.
The Trio blitzed through to first place with three extremely high scoring games out of their five in the grand finals. 77 points pushed them just ahead of the second-best team on the day by a total of three points.
A look at the top three Trios at the end of the Chipotle Challenger Series event.
What is the Chipotle Challenger Series?
The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.
A live-broadcasted Finale is held, featuring the top-performing teams from the Qualifiers up against the streamers and celebrities.
These teams have the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan-favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment.
Some of the big names that took part in the first tournament of the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane ‘ShAnE’ McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.
Chipotle and esports
This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.
The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.
In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.
Today, CouRage is a streaming superstar – but how did he get there? This is the story of how Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop went from a young fan with a passion for esports, to one of Call of Duty’s most iconic commentators, to one of the most popular streamers in the world.
How did @CouRageJD became a world famous streamer? 🤔
The former Call of Duty caster tells @ThePhenomenalEE the key moments of his career which led him to stardom at #DHATL19 🔥