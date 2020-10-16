 'That's not real': Tatiana Maslany denies She-Hulk casting rumors - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Tatiana Maslany admits her rumored She-Hulk casting “isn’t a real thing”

Published: 16/Oct/2020 2:24 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 2:41

by Isaac McIntyre
Tatiana Maslany may not actually be playing She-Hulk in the character's new Disney Plus series.
Vanity / Marvel Comics

Share

Marvel She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany has denied being cast as She-Hulk in a new Marvel Disney Plus series focused on the iconic hero, suggesting it’s “not a real thing,” despite the show director and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo congratulating her on the role.

Maslany, 35, has seemingly debunked recent reports by Deadline, BBC, and other major outlets she had been handed the title role in Marvel’s planned She-Hulk series.

Advertisement

The news first broke almost a month ago, on Sep. 17, soon after it was confirmed Marvel Studios had named Kat Coiro as lead director. 

Coiro, and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo ⁠— who plays She-Hulk’s cousin Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, ⁠in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both congratulated Maslany for being cast in the role. Numerous high-profile outlets also ran the report.

Advertisement
Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany has denied reports she will be playing She-Hulk.
BBC America
Emmy-winning actress Tatiana Maslany has denied reports she will be playing She-Hulk.

According to the Orphan Black star, however, it’s “not a real thing.” Tatiana Maslany was asked about it during a Q&A with the Sudbury Star on Oct. 15, and admitted “unfortunately” she hadn’t heard anything about the She-Hulk role.

“That actually isn’t a real thing,” she said when the Marvel topic came up. “It’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not ⁠— I’ve been connected to these things in the past, and the press has gotten onto it… it’s not actually a thing.”

Maslany added she wasn’t sure where the rumor had first started. “Yeah, I don’t know… I don’t know, I don’t know. You might know better. I have no idea!”

Advertisement
BBC America
Tatiana Maslany had a long stint on Orphan Black before her supposed She-Hulk casting.

It certainly is an interesting situation, especially considering the big names that seem to have already confirmed the news. If there’s one person that knows a little something about their upcoming roles, however, it would be the star themselves.

This isn’t the first time a potential Marvel actor has denied their casting either. Back in September 2017, eventual Ant-Man star Paul Rudd dubbed the rumors about his role just that, “rumors.”

It turned out he had been cast, however, and he has appeared in five films since.

Advertisement

According to earlier reports, the She-Hulk series will focus on the original comic book heroine Jennifer Walters. She is the cousin of Bruce Banner ⁠— the Avengers’ Hulk ⁠— and gets her powers from a blood transfusion with him.

It's not longer clear who will be playing Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in the new Marvel series.
Marvel Comics
It’s no longer clear who will be playing Jennifer Walters in the She-Hulk series.

She-Hulk is expected to air on Disney Plus after the first slate of new Marvel series, which includes WandaVision, coming later this year, as well as The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki, both of which have been handed 2021 release dates.

Advertisement

For now, best to wait for official confirmation from Disney or Marvel Studios on the She-Hulk casting. Maslany may be trying to throw fans off the scent, or she may truly not be involved with the project. Marvel fans will just have to wait and see!

TV + Movies

Katee Sackhoff is getting her own Star Wars spinoff with Gina Carano

Published: 15/Oct/2020 6:21 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 7:36

by Isaac McIntyre
Netflix / Lucasfilm

Share

Star Wars

Bo-Katan Kryze is reportedly set to team up with Gina Carano’s Cara Dune in a new Star Wars spinoff, after Katee Sackhoff makes her live-action debut as the Clone Wars hero in the second season of The Mandalorian next month.

According to Kessel Run Transmissions, who have tipped a number of Star Wars reports in the last few months, Sackhoff has already penned a deal to appear alongside former MMA star Gina Carano in another planned Disney+ spinoff series.

Advertisement

The limited-series run will focus on Bo-Katan ⁠— last seen in Rebels back in 2017 ⁠— and Cara Dune, who has appeared in several The Mandalorian episodes. The “team-up series” is set to take place after Mando’s sophomore season.

Katee Sackhoff is slated to make her live-action debut as Bo-Katan in the Disney Plus series’ second season next month. The Battlestar Galactica star voiced the Mandalorian heroine in eight episodes of The Clone Wars between 2012 and 2020.

Advertisement

She also briefly appeared in Rebels Season 4 premiere “Heroes of Mandalore.”

Bo-Katan was one of the main Mandalorian heroes in The Clone Wars series.
Lucasfilm
Bo-Katan was one of the main Mandalorian heroes in The Clone Wars series.

While KRT’s sources may not be clear, more hard evidence has since emerged that the report is on the money; soon after the news first broke, Sackhoff herself liked a tweet from The Star Wars Underground detailing the rumors.

It’s not official confirmation, of course, but it’s pretty darn close.

Advertisement

The title pairing for the new spinoff ⁠— Death Watch commander Bo-Katan Kryze and Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune ⁠— is certainly not one Dexerto would have tipped.

Neither character would have much crossover in their backstories, unless they are both tied to the Purge of Mandalore, orchestrated by Moff Gideon. More likely, however, the two heroes will simply link up in The Mandalorian Season 2.

From there, it’s anyone’s guess. The “team-up” could come from something that happens in the upcoming season of the flagship Disney Plus show. It could simply be one is a lead hero and the other is a secondary character in the narrative.

Advertisement
Cara Dune was a big part of the first season of The Mandalorian.
Lucasfilm
Cara Dune was a big part of the first season of The Mandalorian.

These reports come after Star Wars Unity reported the Cara Dune spinoff would have a second character at the lead. This was due to the fact Gina Carano and “one of the new cast members really hit off” during filming, and asked to star together.

Star Wars insider ManaByte actually suggested the new cast member was Sackhoff, playing Bo-Katan Kryze, at the time. Now that appears to have been confirmed.

Advertisement
It's not clear how Bo-Katan and Cara Dune will "team-up" in their new spinoff series.
Lucasfilm
It’s not clear how Bo-Katan and Cara Dune will “team-up” in their new spinoff series.

⁠Until a Disney announcement drops, however, keep a pinch of salt handy.

There’s been a host of Star Wars spinoff rumors in the past few months ⁠— Mace Windu, Thrawn, Boba Fett, Ben Solo, and Lando Calrissian series have all allegedly been given the green light ⁠— and it’s not likely all of them will get off the ground.

Keep your eyes peeled on Twitter @CultureCrave. We’ll make sure to get you the info and news as soon as it breaks on Star Wars, and all things film and television.