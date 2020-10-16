Tatiana Maslany has denied being cast as She-Hulk in a new Marvel Disney Plus series focused on the iconic hero, suggesting it’s “not a real thing,” despite the show director and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo congratulating her on the role.

Maslany, 35, has seemingly debunked recent reports by Deadline, BBC, and other major outlets she had been handed the title role in Marvel’s planned She-Hulk series.

The news first broke almost a month ago, on Sep. 17, soon after it was confirmed Marvel Studios had named Kat Coiro as lead director.

Coiro, and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo ⁠— who plays She-Hulk’s cousin Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, ⁠in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both congratulated Maslany for being cast in the role. Numerous high-profile outlets also ran the report.

According to the Orphan Black star, however, it’s “not a real thing.” Tatiana Maslany was asked about it during a Q&A with the Sudbury Star on Oct. 15, and admitted “unfortunately” she hadn’t heard anything about the She-Hulk role.

“That actually isn’t a real thing,” she said when the Marvel topic came up. “It’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not ⁠— I’ve been connected to these things in the past, and the press has gotten onto it… it’s not actually a thing.”

Maslany added she wasn’t sure where the rumor had first started. “Yeah, I don’t know… I don’t know, I don’t know. You might know better. I have no idea!”

It certainly is an interesting situation, especially considering the big names that seem to have already confirmed the news. If there’s one person that knows a little something about their upcoming roles, however, it would be the star themselves.

This isn’t the first time a potential Marvel actor has denied their casting either. Back in September 2017, eventual Ant-Man star Paul Rudd dubbed the rumors about his role just that, “rumors.”

It turned out he had been cast, however, and he has appeared in five films since.

According to earlier reports, the She-Hulk series will focus on the original comic book heroine Jennifer Walters. She is the cousin of Bruce Banner ⁠— the Avengers’ Hulk ⁠— and gets her powers from a blood transfusion with him.

She-Hulk is expected to air on Disney Plus after the first slate of new Marvel series, which includes WandaVision, coming later this year, as well as The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki, both of which have been handed 2021 release dates.

For now, best to wait for official confirmation from Disney or Marvel Studios on the She-Hulk casting. Maslany may be trying to throw fans off the scent, or she may truly not be involved with the project. Marvel fans will just have to wait and see!