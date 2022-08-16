Mark Ruffalo confirms Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk will return in Avengers films

She-Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo appears to have revealed that Tatiana Maslany will appear in a future Avengers film.

Mark Ruffalo has an unfortunate reputation as one of Marvel’s biggest leakers, having accidentally revealed several key MCU secrets.

For instance, back in 2017 Ruffalo famously accidentally broadcast the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on Facebook, which earned the ire of Marvel execs.

But if the heads of the studio thought that they were out of the woods now that the Hulk actor has learned from his mistakes, the latest interview may not make them happy.

YouTube: Marvel Entertainment Mark Ruffalo may have leaked some secrets for She-Hulk’s future.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo seemed to leak that Maslany is going to appear in at least one of the upcoming Avengers films.

When asked about how he responded to Maslany’s She-Hulk upstaging the character he’d played for a decade, Ruffalo said “all right, you can have a year. No, she’s in now, there’s not going to be another Avengers without her.”

This statement seemed to surprise Maslany, who responded “what?” before Ruffalo clarified “that’s what I’m hearing.”

Now, this could have been Maslany feigning ignorance of her future role in the MCU, as many of its actors have done successfully in the past, or it could be that Ruffalo, as a now pillar of the franchise has some insight into what the studio wants to do with the Hulk, She-Hulk, and the Avengers.

Either way, it definitely seems like Ruffalo tried to walk back the comment a bit with the clarification.

With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, it would make sense to have Jen Walters appear alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in either film.