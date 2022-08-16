Mark Ruffalo is up for a World War Hulk movie

It’s been a while since the last Hulk solo film, but now it seems like there are plans underway – or at least Mark Ruffalo wants there to be, in the form of World War Hulk.

When The Incredible Hulk first premiered in 2008 – starring then Bruce Banner actor Edward Norton – it received a less-than-stellar reception.

The movie has been somewhat forgotten by Marvel fans, and there hasn’t been a solo film since, despite Mark Ruffalo’s take on the character being popular in other films, such as Thor: Ragnarok.

And now, it finally seems like there is potential for a sequel, which may follow on from the events of that film: World War Hulk.

World War Hulk may lead on from Thor and She-Hulk

Bruce Banner and the Hulk play a significant role in She-Hulk, as he is the cousin of the titular character, and is the reason she has powers in the first place.

And while there are many MCU Easter eggs and hints within the show, there is potentially some hints for a new Hulk solo project. A project that Mark Ruffalo is definitely up for.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the red carpet premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ruffalo was asked if he’d be willing to star in a World War Hulk feature film.

Ruffalo responded, “Anytime they want to do it, I’m here,” while pointing at the camera. And if the actors are able to talk about it, that must mean that something is in the works, right?

An October 2021 report claimed that Marvel was going to put World War Hulk into production in 2022, though there haven’t been any updates since.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also didn’t mention a World War Hulk project during the Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. However, Phase Six of the MCU timeline wasn’t fully mapped out, so there’s still plenty of room left, even for a Hulk.

What is World War Hulk about?

World War Hulk was a comic book crossover storyline that saw the titular green monster return to Earth from space, wishing to extract revenge on the heroes that tried to exile him in Planet Hulk.

While the Hulk is currently on good terms with the Avengers in the MCU, which makes this storyline feel a little impossible, She-Hulk and Thor: Ragnarok have laid the groundwork for a potential take on the story.

See, Bruce Banner/Hulk went missing from Earth between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok, where Thor found him fighting in the Grandmaster’s gladiator pits. In the film, we see Bruce pilot a white and gold ship, and we see a very similar looking ship pop up in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It pops up right in front of him in fact, which causes the car that he and Jenn Walters (She-Hulk) are in to crash.

The suddenness of it all makes it appear like the ship is specifically looking for him. Could this mean that the Hulk is about to head back into space? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on August 18.