TV & MoviesTV & Movies

Manifest Season 4: What time will it be on Netflix? All timezones

Netflix
A still from Manifest Season 4Netflix

When will Manifest Season 4 be available on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know on what time Part 1 of the thriller’s final season will arrive on the streaming platform, depending on your timezone.

Soon, the first of Manifest Season 1’s two-part final season will drop on Netflix, finally set to solve the mystery of Flight 828 once and for all.

The fan-favorite show began life on NBC, but the broadcaster canceled it in 2021, allowing Netflix to swoop it up and greenlight a final season, giving viewers the closure they deserve.

But what time will Manifest Season 4 arrive on Netflix? Well, we’ve got those details for you below.

Manifest Season 4 release date

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will be available to stream on Netflix on November 4, 2022.

Manifest Season 4 timezones: When will it come on Netflix?

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will be available to stream on Netflix at the following times tomorrow, depending on your timezone:

TimezoneTimeDate
US Eastern Time Zone3amNovember 4
US Central Time Zone2amNovember 4
US Mountain Time Zone1amNovember 4
US Western Time Zone12amNovember 4
Alaska Daylight Time11pmNovember 3
Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time9pmNovember 3
Brasilia Standard Time4amNovember 4
India Standard Time12:30pmNovember 4
Eastern European Time3pmNovember 4
Central European Time8amNovember 4
Greenwich Mean Time (UK)7amNovember 4
Western European Time7amNovember 4
Australia Eastern Daylight Time6pmNovember 4
New Zealand Standard Time8pmNovember 4

The official synopsis reads: “Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden.

“Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry.

“As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

You can check out the trailer here.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 arrives on Netflix tomorrow, November 4.

keep reading

enola holmes 2
TV & Movies

Enola Holmes 2 review: If you liked the first one, you’ll love this

Lucy-Jo Finnighan