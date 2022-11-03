Manifest Season 4: What time will it be on Netflix? All timezones

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

When will Manifest Season 4 be available on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know on what time Part 1 of the thriller’s final season will arrive on the streaming platform, depending on your timezone.

Soon, the first of Manifest Season 1’s two-part final season will drop on Netflix, finally set to solve the mystery of Flight 828 once and for all.

The fan-favorite show began life on NBC, but the broadcaster canceled it in 2021, allowing Netflix to swoop it up and greenlight a final season, giving viewers the closure they deserve.

But what time will Manifest Season 4 arrive on Netflix? Well, we’ve got those details for you below.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will be available to stream on Netflix on November 4, 2022.

Manifest Season 4 timezones: When will it come on Netflix?

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will be available to stream on Netflix at the following times tomorrow, depending on your timezone:

Timezone Time Date US Eastern Time Zone 3am November 4 US Central Time Zone 2am November 4 US Mountain Time Zone 1am November 4 US Western Time Zone 12am November 4 Alaska Daylight Time 11pm November 3 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 9pm November 3 Brasilia Standard Time 4am November 4 India Standard Time 12:30pm November 4 Eastern European Time 3pm November 4 Central European Time 8am November 4 Greenwich Mean Time (UK) 7am November 4 Western European Time 7am November 4 Australia Eastern Daylight Time 6pm November 4 New Zealand Standard Time 8pm November 4

The official synopsis reads: “Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden.

“Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry.

“As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

You can check out the trailer here.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 arrives on Netflix tomorrow, November 4.