With Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God reaching its shocking conclusion, here’s what you need to know about where Ryan Kramer, aka El Morya, is now and what his Mother God-given name means.

Love Has Won chronicles the life and death of Amy Carlson, known better by her followers as “Mother God”. She and her various “Father Gods” cultivated a group of dedicated worshippers, and while some of their beliefs were harmless, others were downright dangerous.

The documentary series concluded this week, with Episode 3 seeing the group heading to Hawaii before all hell broke loose. The latest chapter also introduced leader Amy Carlson’s biological daughter Madi, who was abandoned by her mom as a child.

Among the various Love Has Won followers who are interviewed in the series is Ryan Kramer, aka El Morya – but what happened to him and where is he now? Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Love Has Won: Where is El Morya now?

The documentary reveals that following Carlson’s death and after the criminal charges against the group were dropped, El Morya moved to Florida and has over 40,000 followers on Telegram. He’s also listed as a Spiritual Consultant for Love Has Won on LinkedIn.

Like the rest of the Love Has Won members, El Morya – real name Ryan Kramer – was given his title from Mother God. El Morya has been used in various contexts, including a reference to a spiritual entity within Theosophical belief, considered to be one of the “Masters of the Ancient Wisdom.”

According to Archangel Oracle: “El Morya lived as Rambir Singh, a member of the royal family or Kashmir in the 1800s. His political focus was on making humane and fair changes to the laws. Madame Blavasky, a founder of the Theosophical Society, spent time with El Morya in India and then later channeled his messages after he passed away. You can call up on El Morya to help keep your energy clear, high and protected, as well as to assist in any legal or political situation.”

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 3 details the deterioration of Amy Carlson and her subsequent death. Although she was said to be drinking heavily every day and taking shots of colloidal silver, which turned her skin grayish-blue, she refused to attend what the group called a “3D hospital”. Instead, they believed she would “ascend” via starships in the clouds.

When she died, the group kept her body and traveled with her, claiming that she was still warm and breathing. After police received a tip-off about Carlson, they visited Love Has Won’s Colorado base and arrested seven members. A coroner report showed she died from organ failure caused by alcoholism, anorexia, and colloidal silver ingestion.

El Morya was questioned by police, and a recording played in the documentary shows him being asked about the claims that follower Archangel Michael was in possession of the group’s $320,000. El Morya says: “The body, the woman you found, she started it all. She started this 14 plus years ago.” When asked where he plans to go next, he replies: “I don’t know.”

The charges were later dropped, and El Morya and the rest of the group disbanded. While a number of them continue to post on Telegram, Jason Castillo, aka “Father God”, joined a separate group called Joy Rains.

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God is available for streaming on Max now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out more of our documentaries coverage below:

