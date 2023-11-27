What time is Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 3 out?

The third and final episode of the explosive new documentary series Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God arrives tonight – here’s the release time of Episode 3 and how to watch it.

Love Has Won chronicles the life and death of Amy Carlson, known better by her followers as “Mother God.” She and her various “Father Gods” cultivated a group of dedicated worshippers, and while some of their beliefs were harmless, others were downright dangerous.

As one of the most shocking docu-series of 2023 so far, filmmaker Hannah Olson doesn’t shy away from the Love Has Won cult’s more controversial moments, with the opening sequence featuring dashcam footage of the moment police discovered Carlson’s mummified remains at their Colorado base.

The finale, Episode 3, is set to arrive soon, so here’s what you need to know about when and where to watch it, as well as what it’s about.

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 3 release date & time

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 3 premieres on HBO on Monday, November 27 at 9pm ET.

If you miss it, don’t fret, as the episode will be available for streaming on Max anytime after. And if you live in the UK and any country in which Max isn’t available, don’t fret. We have a simple solution: a VPN.

More specifically, ExpressVPN. In just one click, you can access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location.

So, if you’re wanting to watch Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God on Max, it’s really as simple as this:

Sign up for ExpressVPN Connect to a US location or any location that allows Max or Adult Swim Watch and enjoy

You could run into another problem when you try to use Max: it may require a credit card or PayPal account registered in the US, or an online gift card. The latter option is the easiest, and you can find them on Amazon.

What is Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 3 about?

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 2 ended with a teaser of the finale, which will see the group as they arrive in Hawaii ahead of Amy Carlson’s death – and it looks like they don’t receive the warmest welcome.

As per HBO’s synopsis: “Amy’s daughter Madi describes her life growing up without a mother. After Amy claims to be the goddess Pele, the Love Has Won commune is kicked out of Hawaii.”

The description finishes by saying: “As Amy’s health deteriorates, her followers continue to raise money for the group and flee to Colorado.”

To find out more about Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, head here, and you can check out more of our documentary coverage below:

