Where to watch Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 2

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Episode 2 of the documentary series Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, including where to stream it and its release date and time.

While Netflix’s Escaping Twin Flames has been making waves with viewers, there’s another cult-based documentary series garnering interest – and, similarly, while the group upon which it’s based purports to be all about love, its practices led to some worrying outcomes.

As per the synopsis: “Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God chronicles the life and death of Amy Carlson, also known as Mother God, a self-proclaimed spiritual savior who built a cult through her online manifestos and live-streaming sessions. As Amy’s health declined, her followers believed her death would lead to her evacuation by UFO and salvation for humanity.”

With Episode 1 out now, here’s how and when to watch Love Has Won: The Cult Mother of God Episode 2.

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 2 release date & time

Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God Episode 2 premieres on HBO and Max on Monday, November 20 at 9pm ET.

If you miss it, don’t fret, as the episode will be available for streaming on Max anytime after. As for Episode 3, the final entry to the docu-series, it will premiere at the same time on Monday, November 27.

How to watch Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God outside the US

For those who live in the UK and any country in which Max isn’t available, don’t fret. We have a simple solution: a VPN.

More specifically, ExpressVPN. In just one click, you can access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location.

So, if you’re wanting to watch Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God on Max, it’s really as simple as this:

Sign up for ExpressVPN Connect to a US location or any location that allows Max or Adult Swim Watch and enjoy

You could run into another problem when you try to use Max: it may require a credit card or PayPal account registered in the US, or an online gift card. The latter option is the easiest, and you can find them on Amazon.

To find out more about Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, head here, and you can check out more of our documentary coverage below:

