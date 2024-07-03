Longlegs director starred in iconic 2000s comedy and fans can’t believe it

Osgood Perkins, the director of the presumed scariest movie of 2024, Longlegs, has been spotted in an iconic 2000s comedy, and fans are in shock.

Longlegs is set to be Nicholas Cage’s most evil role to date as the serial killer-centered movie continues to haunt fans with its terrifying marketing, which includes a phone number viewers can call to hear an unsettling message.

Some moviegoers may be worried about Longlegs as an entry into the horror genre, but the film has debuted to an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks in part to the leadership of its director, Osgood Perkins.

While Longlegs will likely cement Perkins’s reputation as a great scary movie director, most fans will recognize him from his small but pivotal role in the iconic 2000s romantic comedy Legally Blonde.

Article continues after ad

“Okay wait… Osgood Perkins who directed LONGLEGS also starred in LEGALLY BLONDE??? And his father is Thee Anthony Perkins?????? Might need to register my stan card,” one fan posted on X.

Article continues after ad

Another fan commented, “Holy crap. So Anthony Perkins’ son, Osgood Perkins, played Dorky David Kidney in the study group in Legally Blonde & now he makes terrifying movies & I’m here for all of this.”

Before directing what is sure to be one of the scariest movies of 2024, Perkins played a down-on-his-luck nerd that Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) had to save in the first Legally Blonde movie.

After Legally Blonde, Perkins went on to co-star in many humorous movies, including Not Another Teen Movie, Secretary, and Quigley.

Article continues after ad

Not only did Perkins co-star in one of the biggest lawyer-centric comedies of all time, but he is also the son of Anthony Perkins, who played Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

Psycho is ranked amongst the best horror movies of all time, and the story’s location is still used in movie sets almost 60 years later.

However, Perkins wasn’t satisfied with just being associated with horror in a detached way and made his own mark in the industry with 2015’s The Blackcoat’s Daughter.

Article continues after ad

Though Perkins denied that he was drawn into the horror space because of his father, Longlegs could be the vehicle for him to carry on the family legacy whether he likes it or not.

Article continues after ad

Longlegs hits theaters on Friday, July 12. For more, find out how to get early access to Longlegs with our guide. You can also check out all the best horror movies on Amazon Prime and the best horror movies on Disney Plus.