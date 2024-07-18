It’s the hottest horror of the year and has left audiences scarred for life. But, it’s also left some wanting more, so, will we ever get a Longlegs 2?

Put simply, we bloody loved Longlegs. We raved about the new movie in our Longlegs review, and we’ve been digging into theories ever since.

There’s no denying it’s the best horror movie of 2024. From its gritty, grimy visuals, to the compelling mystery at the heart of the story, Longlegs could be left as is and it’d still go down as a modern great.

However, we always want more of a good thing. So, could this success lead to a sequel? Here’s what we know about Longlegs 2, with plenty of spoilers ahead.

What are the chances of a sequel?

There has been no confirmation or even any real hints that Longlegs 2 is in the works. But with an open-ended conclusion and a successful theatrical run, anything is possible.

A24

In the Longlegs ending, our protagonist, Lee Harker, is still alive. As with any final girl who makes it out alive, her story could very easily continue in a sequel.

Writer-director Osgood Perkins discussed his influences and intentions for the movie in an interview with Dexerto, revealing he didn’t do any research and just “made everything up”.

So, he could easily make up more mysteries for Lee to solve, or come up with something even more twisted.

But, Perkins also told us that while the film’s box office will dictate the chances of a sequel, he quite likes the idea of “leaving things alone” rather than “stretching it out” in a second movie.

Longlegs’ success opens the door

As Perkins says, money talks, and Longlegs is positively screaming at the box office right now. The movie earned $22.6 million in its opening weekend, against a reported $10 million budget.

The Longlegs box office figures continue to hold strong as the film picks up traction from word of mouth. It’s already Neon’s sixth-highest-grossing movie and is destined to become the highest-grossing Neon horror movie of all time.

Even when you factor in an estimated $10 million marketing budget – money well spent, by the way – the film has broken even and should end up with a nice profit margin by the end of its theatrical run.

If that’s not enough to get Perkins penning a sequel, we don’t know what is.

What would happen in Longlegs 2?

At the end of the first movie, Lee Harker saves Ruby Carter from her father, but she’s unable to destroy Ruby’s doll. This could mean Longlegs’ work will continue, with Lee taking on the burden of serving Satan.

Neon

Audiences spotted an unseen character in the Longlegs credits, with Rryla McIntosh listed as playing Adult Ruby Carter. We never meet Ruby as an adult, but this suggests at least one scene in the future was shot and probably cut from the final version of the film.

Of course, this could’ve been a happy scene where Lee sees Ruby all grown up having survived the ordeal of her birthday massacre. But, as Lee well knows, Satan’s victims are not allowed to grow up without some bloodshed.

Like her mother before her, perhaps Lee will have to become Satan’s accomplice. With Nicolas Cage’s killer now dead, there’s certainly a vacancy when it comes to carrying out the whims of the Devil. Unfortunately, this may be the only way for Lee to guarantee Ruby’s safety.

For a slightly more optimistic take, we could see Lee taking on a new murder mystery case. Technically, she did crack the Longlegs case, even if it did come at the cost of her boss. Perhaps her intuition and shrewd investigative skills could be put to use to stop another dangerous killer down the line.

If you need more, here’s how to watch Longlegs, the meaning behind Longlegs’ nickname, and five horror movies you should watch next.