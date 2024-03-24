Drake Bell slams Nickelodeon for “empty” Quiet On Set response

Drake Bell, one of the main subjects in Quiet On Set, hits back against Nickelodeon’s response to the documentary.

The internet has been abuzz since the release of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which highlights some of unsavory behind the scenes at Nickelodeon Studios.

Many former child stars from popular Nickelodeon shows came forward to talk about their harrowing experiences, including Drake Bell who recounted his ongoing sexual abuse at the hands of dialect coach Brian Peck.

While most of the responses from the general public have condemned the actions of those who put these children in danger, Nickelodeon itself didn’t have the best response according to Bell.

The actor appeared on the The Sarah Fraser Show podcast where he quickly slammed the studio for their callous statement towards the Quiet On Set victims.

“There’s a very well-tailored response saying, ‘Learning about his trauma,’ because they couldn’t say that they didn’t know about this or what had happened, or anything,” Bell said, “So I think that was a really well-tailored response by probably some big attorney in Hollywood.”

Bell continued stating, “I find it pretty empty, their responses, because, I mean, they still show our shows, they still put our shows on. And I have to pay for my own therapy, I have to figure out what — I mean if there was anything, if there was any truth behind them actually caring, there would be something more than quotes on a page by obviously a legal representative telling them exactly how to tailor a response.”

Nickelodeon isn’t the only one who had a less than stellar response to Bell’s tell-all interview as the stars of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide came out and apologized after they were caught on Instagram Live making jokes about the documentary, jokes many viewers interpreted as the cast mocking the abuse allegations made by Bell and others.